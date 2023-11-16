When is De'Von Achane coming back? Dolphins RB injury update for Week 11

Following their Week 10 bye, the Miami Dolphins will be able to rely on rookie running back De'Von Achane among their offensive options.

On Monday, coach Mike McDaniel said that the 22-year-old's practice period is approaching:

"Everything appears to be set to go for today's session. We're going to watch to see what he does today, but I know that he's excited to play football and not watch it like he has been."

De'Von Achane was a limited participant in the Dolphins' first practice report of the week, which was released on Wednesday.

In the last four games, Achane's output has been missed by the Dolphins. This season, the youngster has nine catches for 67 yards and a pair of scores, along with 460 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

When will De'Von Achane return?

Coach Mike McDaniel hinted at De'Von Achane's likely comeback on Monday. Achane had been out of action for four games due to an injury to his knee that he sustained more than a month ago, so he was placed on the injured reserve.

According to McDaniel, Achane's injury was a sprain that could have been fixed by wearing a brace, but the team decided that it was better to put him on injured reserve so his knee could recover completely.

Achane was a limited participant on Wednesday and might be ready for Sunday. The coach did not specify whether the third-round draft pick will participate in the Dolphins' home game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11.

Later this week, the Dolphins may formally activate the dynamic running back off injured reserve if he continues to practice well.

Miami started Week 5 posting 185.8 yards per contest, but since Achane's injury, the offense has run for 100.5 yards per game. That represents a modest decline in their rushing output.

As the former Texas A&M running back is having a breakout season, the Dolphins shouldn't keep him out for long after he becomes available.

Fans of the Miami Dolphins and fantasy football managers will be happy that Achane is at least close to returning to the field, even though his status for Week 11 is unknown.