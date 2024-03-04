When is the last day to use the NFL franchise tag? Full timeline and predictions feat. Colts tagging Michael Pittman Jr.

The NFL franchise tag offers all teams an alternative way to potentially prevent one of their pending free agents from departing in the offseason. The franchise tag essentially locks a player to a one-year contract, rather than allowing them to become a free agent. The catch is that it can only be used on one player per team in each offseason.

Teams are not required to tag any of their pending free agents, but if they do so during the 2024 NFL offseason, they must make their decision by March 5th at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

All pending free agents who do not receive the franchise tag by this date will become free agents on March 13, unless they agree to a new contract with their current team before then.

2024 NFL Franchise Tag predictions

Tee Higgins

The Cincinnati Bengals announced that they will use their 2024 franchise tag on star wide receiver Tee Higgins, who is on an expiring rookie contract. Higgins desires a long-term extension, which he can continue to negotiate while he is tagged. The Bengals are also within their right to trade Higgins, regardless of being tagged, if they choose to go that route.

Until the March 5th deadline, several rumors will circulate about who will receive the tag from their present teams. L'Jarius Sneed is one example of this, as he is set to be tagged by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michal Pittman Jr. is another key player pending free agency this year, and while it seems likely that he will be tagged by the Indianapolis Colts, it hasn't happened quite yet.

With the deadline quickly approaching, here are some predictions for what each of the 32 teams will do with their NFL franchise tag in the 2024 offseason:

Arizona Cardinals: no tag Atlanta Falcons: no tag Baltimore Ravens: Justin Madubuike Buffalo Bills: no tag Carolina Panthers: Brian Burns Chicago Bears: Jaylon Johnson Cincinnati Bengals: Tee Higgins Cleveland Browns: no tag Dallas Cowboys: Tyron Smith Denver Broncos: no tag Detroit Lions: no tag Green Bay Packers: no tag Houston Texans: no tag Indianapolis Colts: Michael Pittman Jr. Jacksonville Jaguars: Josh Allen Kansas City Chiefs: L'Jarius Sneed Las Vegas Raiders: no tag Los Angeles Chargers: no tag Los Angeles Rams: Kevin Dotson Miami Dolphins: Christian Wilkins Minnesota Vikings: no tag New England Patriots: Kyle Dugger New Orleans Saints: no tag New York Giants: Saquon Barkley New York Jets: Jordan Whitehead Philadelphia Eagles: no tag Pittsburgh Steelers: no tag San Francisco 49ers: no tag Seattle Seahawks: no tag Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Antoine Winfield Jr. Tennessee Titans: no tag Washington Commanders: Kendall Fuller