  • When is the last day to use the NFL franchise tag? Full timeline and predictions feat. Colts tagging Michael Pittman Jr.

By Adam Hulse
Modified Mar 04, 2024 17:26 GMT
The NFL franchise tag offers all teams an alternative way to potentially prevent one of their pending free agents from departing in the offseason. The franchise tag essentially locks a player to a one-year contract, rather than allowing them to become a free agent. The catch is that it can only be used on one player per team in each offseason.

Teams are not required to tag any of their pending free agents, but if they do so during the 2024 NFL offseason, they must make their decision by March 5th at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

All pending free agents who do not receive the franchise tag by this date will become free agents on March 13, unless they agree to a new contract with their current team before then.

2024 NFL Franchise Tag predictions

Tee Higgins
The Cincinnati Bengals announced that they will use their 2024 franchise tag on star wide receiver Tee Higgins, who is on an expiring rookie contract. Higgins desires a long-term extension, which he can continue to negotiate while he is tagged. The Bengals are also within their right to trade Higgins, regardless of being tagged, if they choose to go that route.

Until the March 5th deadline, several rumors will circulate about who will receive the tag from their present teams. L'Jarius Sneed is one example of this, as he is set to be tagged by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michal Pittman Jr. is another key player pending free agency this year, and while it seems likely that he will be tagged by the Indianapolis Colts, it hasn't happened quite yet.

With the deadline quickly approaching, here are some predictions for what each of the 32 teams will do with their NFL franchise tag in the 2024 offseason:

  1. Arizona Cardinals: no tag
  2. Atlanta Falcons: no tag
  3. Baltimore Ravens: Justin Madubuike
  4. Buffalo Bills: no tag
  5. Carolina Panthers: Brian Burns
  6. Chicago Bears: Jaylon Johnson
  7. Cincinnati Bengals: Tee Higgins
  8. Cleveland Browns: no tag
  9. Dallas Cowboys: Tyron Smith
  10. Denver Broncos: no tag
  11. Detroit Lions: no tag
  12. Green Bay Packers: no tag
  13. Houston Texans: no tag
  14. Indianapolis Colts: Michael Pittman Jr.
  15. Jacksonville Jaguars: Josh Allen
  16. Kansas City Chiefs: L'Jarius Sneed
  17. Las Vegas Raiders: no tag
  18. Los Angeles Chargers: no tag
  19. Los Angeles Rams: Kevin Dotson
  20. Miami Dolphins: Christian Wilkins
  21. Minnesota Vikings: no tag
  22. New England Patriots: Kyle Dugger
  23. New Orleans Saints: no tag
  24. New York Giants: Saquon Barkley
  25. New York Jets: Jordan Whitehead
  26. Philadelphia Eagles: no tag
  27. Pittsburgh Steelers: no tag
  28. San Francisco 49ers: no tag
  29. Seattle Seahawks: no tag
  30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Antoine Winfield Jr.
  31. Tennessee Titans: no tag
  32. Washington Commanders: Kendall Fuller

