The Seattle Seahawks' shocking 2022 resurgence is one of the most uplifting football tales in recent memory, and Geno Smith was at the forefront of it, setting career-bests in almost every category. However, his receivers, more particularly Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, also deserve their fair share of the credit.

This season, a third aerial weapon is supposed to bolster that duo: rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba. However, the Seahawks have recently received some bad news.

Smith-Njigba sustained a wrist injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys and must undergo surgery, which could put him out of action for 3-4 weeks.

Pete Carroll optimistic about Jaxon Smith-Njigba's return as Seahawks rookie WR flies to Philadelphia for surgery

There is, however, a silver lining to Jaxon Smith-Njigba's injury report.

Head coach Pete Carroll said the rookie pass-catcher had flown to Philadelphia for the procedure on his wrist. Detailing the fracture and how it would be handled, he told ESPN's Brady Henderson:

"He's got a slight fracture that we just want to make sure we do the right thing to ensure that he gets back as soon as possible and as safe as possible. We're going to be optimtistic about it. Three, four weeks, we'll see what happens. We don't know yet."

When asked if Smith-Njigba could be cleared ahead of the Seahawks' first game, Carroll said:

"We're staying optimistic. We'll see what happens."

Other Seahawks players besides Jaxon Smith-Njigba who have dealt with injuries

Smith-Njigba is the only member of the Seattle Seahawks to have an injury and potentially be out come Week 1. Fellow wide receiver Dareke Young may also require surgery after hurting his hip abductor (limb muscle), while other positional hopefuls Cody Thompson (shoulder) and Cade Johnson (concussion) are also questionable.

However, the Seahawks have also welcomed, or are set to welcome back, three defensive players: defensive backs Jamal Adams (torn quad in last season's first gameday) and Devon Witherspoon (pulled hamstring during camp) and linebacker Jordyn Brooks (torn ACL on New Year's Day).

Speaking of the injury returns, Carroll said:

"(Brooks) felt so good about being back out playing football. He's worked really, really, really hard to get back and he's proven to the trainers and the docs and everybody that there's no question that he can get back on the field now. So with three weeks to go before the season - this week, next week and the final prep week - he's going to be ready to play I would think, for sure. I can't imagine him not unless there's a setback.

"We're really hoping that (Witherspoon) can get back out here with time to prepare for the opener. The injury should be healed by then, but we've got to get him ready to play, too."

The Seahawks begin their season against the Los Angeles Rams in 19 days, so they will have to hope the players mentioned are healthy enough to be able to contribute.

