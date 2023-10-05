When will Von Miller return? Update on Bills OLB for Week 5

According to reports, Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller has returned to practice ahead of his long-awaited return to the gridiron. The Super Bowl 50 MVP hasn't played in the NFL since being placed on injured reserve on Dec. 1, 2022.

Miller is still on the physically unable to perform list but can now start his return to regular season action. The Bills have five weeks to allow Miller to return to practice, and they will likely take their time on his return.

The goal will be to get Miller fit as a fiddle for the postseason, and it's unadvisable to rush him back to regular season action. He has traveled with the team for the Week 5 Jacksonville Jaguars game in London and could make an appearance.

What happened to Von Miller?

Von Miller suffered a knee issue in the Bills' 2022 Thanksgiving Day Game against the Detroit Lions.

He left the game with minimal assistance, and Bills fans assumed that he'd miss a few games to rest the knee. However, the following day, Miller was confirmed to be out for at least two weeks. He was then placed on the injured reserve on Dec. 1, 2022.

Following further scans, it was revealed that Miller had torn his ACL and was subsequently ruled out for the rest of the 2022 season. Ahead of the 2023 season, the eight-time Pro Bowler was placed on the reserve/PUP list. He could make his return in a couple of games if things go according to plan.

Von Miller's NFL Highlights

Von Miller is one of the finest pass rushers of his generation and arguably one of the most clutch defensive players in modern NFL history.

He's an eight-time Pro Bowler, a three-time first-team All-Pro honoree and a four-time second-team All-Pro selection. Furthermore, the Texas A&M alum has won two Super Bowl rings, earning the Super Bowl MVP in his first win with the Denver Broncos.

Von Miller is one of the most respected players in the league, thanks to his ability to impact games as an elite pass rusher. He's an inductee of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, and, barring injuries, can be the best player on the gridiron at any given time.

He will hope to lead the Bills to a Super Bowl game in his second season in Buffalo as the franchise attempts to make the long-awaited jump. The Bills missed Miller in their disappointing 2022 playoffs exit; his experience could help them fare better in 2023.