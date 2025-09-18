  • home icon
  • “Where was the joke?”: Stephen A. Smith rips Jimmy Kimmel's 'MAGA gang' monologue over Charlie Kirk 8 days after conservative activist's death

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 18, 2025 19:00 GMT
On Thursday, during his appearance on "Straight Shooter," Stephen A. Smith spoke about Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue on Charlie Kirk’s death, which got Kimmel's show taken off the air.

He asked:

“Where was the joke?”

Smith said late-night hosts like Kimmel are supposed to turn news into comedy, not take the humor out of a tragedy.

He added:

“Because you're a late-night host, and obviously that has a comedic attachment to it. Where was the joke? Obviously, it wasn't anything funny about that.”
Kimmel’s monologue aired on Monday, just over a week after Charlie Kirk was murdered.

Kimmel went after Donald Trump supporters, accusing them of trying to hide the killer’s political ties and twisting the story.

He called their actions "new lows.”

Then he mocked Trump’s reaction to Kirk’s death, comparing Trump’s talk about building a ballroom to how a child mourns a pet.

Kimmel also joked about Trump’s supposed $200 million chandelier and suggested he might be trying to distract people from the Epstein list.

The backlash was fast.

The episode was pulled, and on Wednesday, ABC, owned by Disney, announced that Jimmy Kimmel Live! would be suspended indefinitely.

Charlie Kirk, 31, conservative activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University. He was answering a question about gun violence and transgender issues when a gunman fired from a rooftop about 130 meters away, hitting him in the neck.

Kirk was rushed to a hospital, but died shortly after emergency surgery.

Donald Trump endorsed Stephen A. Smith to run for presidency

In May, during a town hall hosted by Chris Cuomo, commentator Bill O’Reilly called Donald Trump and asked if he had any advice for Stephen A. Smith.

Trump said:

“I’d love to see him run. He’s a good guy, a smart guy. … He’s got great entertainment skills, which is very important. I love watching him.”
On May 3, during "The Stephen A. Smith Show," the ESPN analyst reacted to Trump’s words.

He said:

“Regardless of how some of you feel about him, he is still the president of the United States. And if the president of the United States says something like that, it counts for something."

But he also made it clear:

“I have never been a politician, I have never been interested in being a politician."
The next day, on May 4, Smith spoke again on CNN’s "State of the Union" with Jake Tapper.

He said:

“I was aghast to be quite honest with you. I wasn’t looking for any kind of endorsement from anybody, especially him. But he is the president of the United States, there is a bit of flattery that comes with getting such words from the man who holds the highest office in the land, and I can appreciate that.”
Stephen A. Smith has also said publicly that he voted for Kamala Harris in the last election.

Donald Trump won the 2024 U.S. presidential election on November 5, 2024.

