Where does Madden see Anthony Richardson and Jalen Carter land in 2023 NFL Draft? Exploring top 10 picks from EA simulation

The 2023 NFL Draft opens Thursday night and the dreams of hundreds of football players will be realized over the course of the next three days. As mock drafts continue to flood in the hours leading up to the draft, what does the famous Madden video game simulation predict will happen in the first round?

As reported by Arrowhead Pride, the Madden simulation has the Carolina Panthers drafting Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the first overall pick. This is an interesting selection as that speculation has diminished over the past few days and Bryce Young is rumored to be the No. 1 pick.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Madden simulation then had the Houston Texans drafting Young second. The Arizona Cardinals will draft third, and the team hasn't given an inclination of which position they will draft. However, Madden has them selecting defensive tackle Jalen Carter out of Georgia.

The Indianapolis Colts, who are one of the many quarterback-needy teams, are projected to draft Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall selection according to this simulation.

Clemson's defensive end Myles Murphy is then projected to go to the Seattle Seahawks at number five. At number six, the Detroit Lions are projected to draft linebacker Tyree Wilson out of Texas Tech, and then the Las Vegas Raiders will also go with a linebacker in Lukas Van Ness out of Iowa.

The Madden simulation has the Atlanta Falcons, who are still trying to find a franchise quarterback, drafting Kentucky quarterback Will Levis at number eight. The Chicago Bears, who traded their No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers, will draft at nine and are projected to go with wide receiver Jordan Addison, a highly sought-after offensive weapon out of USC.

The Madden simulation rounds out the top 10 with the Philadelphia Eagles drafting Crimson Tide free safety Brian Branch.

Fans will now have to wait a few more hours until the kickoff of the 2023 NFL Draft to see how the situation plays out.

Have the Carolina Panthers made their decision before start of NFL Draft?

The Carolina Panthers traded their ninth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft with the Chicago Bears for the first overall selection. The Bears, who believe they already have their franchise quarterback, don't need to take advantage of the quarterback-heavy class. That has essentially left the Panthers on the clock for months now. But what will Carolina do with that draft pick?

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero



League sources have believed for weeks it’ll be Bama’s Bryce Young. The #Panthers will finally reveal their new QB tonight, and sources say their thinking never wavered once they moved to No. 1. Scouts had conviction early in the process. Coaches had no doubt after film study.League sources have believed for weeks it’ll be Bama’s Bryce Young. The #Panthers will finally reveal their new QB tonight, and sources say their thinking never wavered once they moved to No. 1. Scouts had conviction early in the process. Coaches had no doubt after film study.League sources have believed for weeks it’ll be Bama’s Bryce Young. https://t.co/I4ODulXiil

Clearly they are interested in a quarterback, but the question has been which one? While the entire Panthers coaching staff spent the past several weeks traveling the country to watch college pro days, it was unclear at times which quarterback they were favoring.

Now, as the NFL Draft inches closer, speculation has grown that the Carolina Panthers will draft Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young. While nothing is set in stone until the pick is read on stage in Kansas City, many would be shocked if the team didn't go in this direction.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes