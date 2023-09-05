Which Bears players have also played for the Broncos? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for September 5 

In the latest version of the NFL Immaculate Grid, one section focuses on players who played for both the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos.

Jay Cutler is a former quarterback who played for both teams. In his twelve years in the NFL, he played eight seasons for the Bears, three for the Broncos and one with the Miami Dolphins.

NFL Immaculate Grid for September 5

Cutler embarked on his professional football career with the Denver Broncos, who selected him as the 11th overall pick in the 2006 NFL draft. Immediately after being drafted, he secured a substantial six-year, $48 million contract.

During his three-year tenure with the Broncos, Cutler started 37 games but faced a challenging win-loss record of 17-20. He showcased his talent by throwing for 9,024 yards, 54 touchdowns and 37 interceptions. It was during his final season with the Broncos (2008) that he earned his first Pro Bowl appearance.

In 2009, Jay Cutler moved to the Chicago Bears, signing a lucrative five-year, $50.37 million contract. His tenure with the Bears was characterized by impressive performances, leading to a remarkable seven-year, $126.7 million contract extension after five years.

Over the course of eight years with the franchise, Cutler started 102 games, achieving a balanced record of 51 wins and 51 losses. He accumulated 23,443 yards at a pass completion rate of 61.8%, and he contributed 154 touchdowns while throwing 109 interceptions.

Jay Cutler's NFL journey took an unexpected turn in May 2017 when he announced his retirement from football. However, he made a surprising comeback later that year, joining the Miami Dolphins for a season before ultimately deciding to retire for good.

With the inclusion of Jay Cutler, one part of the NFL Immaculate Grid has already been solved.

Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons - Bob Christian Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos - Jay Cutler 3000+ passing yard season for Chicago Bears - Mitchell Trubisky Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons -Tony Gonzalez Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos - Jamaal Charles 3000+ passing yard season for Kansas City Chiefs - Patrick Mahomes Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons - Warrick Dunn Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos - John Lynch 3000+ passing yard season for Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Tom Brady