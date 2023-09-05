Which Chiefs players have also played for Falcons? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for September 5

In the latest version of the NFL Immaculate Grid, one grid focuses on players who played for both the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons.

Tony Gonzalez is a former tight end who played for both these teams. In his 17 years in the NFL, he played 12 seasons for the Chiefs and five for the Falcons.

NFL Immaculate Grid for September 5

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tony Gonzalez's journey began with the Chiefs, who selected him as the 13th overall pick in the first round of the 1997 NFL draft. Following his draft selection, he inked a noteworthy five-year, $6.075 million contract with the Chiefs.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

After an impressive five-year stint with the Chiefs, Gonzalez reaffirmed his commitment to the team by signing a lucrative five-year, $21.5 million contract extension in 2002.

He continued to excel, securing another substantial five-year, $31.25 million contract with Kansas City in 2007. However, his career took an unexpected turn when he was traded to the Atlanta Falcons in 2009.

During his remarkable twelve-year tenure with the Chiefs, Gonzalez was a consistent force on the field. He started an impressive 174 out of 190 games, making 916 receptions on 1,409 targets for a total of 10,940 yards and 76 touchdowns.

Former Kansas City Chiefs TE Tony Gonzalez

Gonzalez's journey continued with the Atlanta Falcons, where he contributed for five seasons. During his time with the Falcons, he started 80 games, and amassed 409 receptions for 4,187 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Over the course of his extraordinary career, Tony Gonzalez earned accolades aplenty. He was selected to the All-Pro First Team six times and earned a remarkable 14 Pro Bowl appearances, solidifying his status as one of the NFL's all-time greats.

NFL Immaculate Grid’s September 5 solutions

With the inclusion of Tony Gonzalez, one part of the NFL Immaculate Grid has already been solved.

Here are the complete answers for September 5's NFL Immaculate Grid:

NFL Immaculate Grid answers for September 5

Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons - Bob Christian Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos - Jay Cutler 3000+ passing yard season for Chicago Bears - Mitchell Trubisky Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons -Tony Gonzalez Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos - Jamaal Charles 3000+ passing yard season for Kansas City Chiefs - Patrick Mahomes Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons - Warrick Dunn Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos - John Lynch 3000+ passing yard season for Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Tom Brady