Which Patriots players have played for Bills? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 23

In today's NFL Immaculate Grid, we will highlight players who appeared for both the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills.

One correct answer to the NFL Immaculate Grid question for the day is Stephon Gilmore, an All-Pro cornerback who has played for the Patriots, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts and now Dallas Cowboys. The Bills selected Gilmore with the tenth overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. He was drafted out of South Carolina University, where he was a lockdown defender in college football.

Gilmore took that form into the NFL and is one of the league's finest players at his position. He was the NFL's defensive player of the year in 2019, a two-time first-team All-Pro selection, a five-time Pro Bowler, the 2017 NFL interceptions co-leader and a Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots.

Unsurprisingly, Gilmore earned most of his accolades with the New England Patriots, as he was such a crucial part of Bill Belichick's patented defense.

He started every game he played for the Patriots, putting up career highs in all major categories and helping the franchise to Super Bowl LIII victory. There, he intercepted a fourth-quarter throw from quarterback Jared Goff that was intended for his former teammate Brandin Cooks to seal a 13–3 win for the Patriots.

Gilmore is just 32 and will enter his 12th season in the NFL. He will play for the Dallas Cowboys, where he will form one of the league's most dangerous cornerback duos with Trevon Diggs.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players who have appeared for both the Patriots and the Bills

Another correct answer for today's NFL Immaculate Grid question is Samuel Aiken, a retired wide receiver who played for the Patriots, Bills and Cleveland Browns. The Bills drafted him in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft.

Aiken served mainly as a special teams threat during his time in the NFL, but he improved his defensive output in his stint with the Patriots. He retired from the NFL after being released by the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 12, 2010.

Other players to appear for both the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills include but aren't limited to Halvor Hagen, Jerome Henderson, Tom Janik, Lawyer Milloy, David Pool and Brandon Spikes.

