Which player played for both Giants and Steelers? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 11

In today's episode of the Immaculate Grid, we will look at players representing the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Giants and Steelers have tasted Super Bowl success in the millennium, so it's bound to be an interesting Immaculate Grid episode.

The franchises have a slew of iconic players that have worn their jerseys. In this article, we will highlight players that appeared for both. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

First off is Kent Graham, a decent quarterback representing the Giants, Steelers and four more NFL franchises in his decade-long career. The New York Giants drafted Graham in the eighth round of the 1992 NFL Draft. He was a steady backup for the Giants from 1992 to 1994, after which the team released him.

Graham's next spot was on the main roster of the Arizona Cardinals. He got his first taste of actual action with the Cardinals as an NFL starting QB. He started 14 games in his two years at Atlanta and made decent numbers.

The Giants brought Graham back in 1998 to serve as competition for incumbent starting QB Danny Kanell. He did just that, putting the former undisputed starter on his toes for two seasons.

After that, Graham moved to Pittsburgh to play with the Steelers. He played for them for a season before heading over to Washington for his final career stop. He retired at the end of the 2001 NFL season.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players who have appeared for both Giants and Steelers

Next up is Ryan Clark, a stellar safety who played for the Giants, Steelers and Washington Redskins, another correct answer to the Immaculate Grid.

Clark was a serviceable defender during his time in the NFL and played a role in the Giants' Super Bowl XLIII win. He went undrafted in the 2002 draft and was promptly signed by the Giants. He was decent during his time with the team but was waived in 2004.

The Immaculate Grid star then signed with the Washington Redskins to join the resurgent defensive unit. He spent two years in Washington, acting as a solid contributor to the franchise. He was let go by the Redskins following the 2005 season despite being arguably their best safety.

Ahead of the 2006 season, he signed a deal to join the Pittsburgh Steelers. That turned out to be a masterstroke for both the Steelers and Clark. He went on to represent the team from 2006 to 2013, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2011 as a member of the Steelers' solid backline.

Clark returned to the Redskins ahead of the 2014 NFL season. He signed a one-year deal and became their defensive captain. He was decent in the 2014 season, his last as a professional. After a stellar career, he retired on Feb. 18, 2015.

