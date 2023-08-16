Which player has played for both Packers and Cardinals? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 16

Today's Immaculate Grid features players who have appeared for the Green Bay Packers and the Arizona Cardinals. These players appeared in regular season NFL games for both franchises and not merely on the their practice squads.

First is Daryn Colledge, an offensive guard for the Packers, Cardinals and Miami Dolphins, is one of the correct answers for today's Immaculate Grid. The Green Bay Packers selected Colledge with a second-round pick in the 2006 NFL Draft.

Colledge was chosen after a solid college career with Boise State University. Colledge was an offensive tackle in college but promptly transitioned to playing offensive guard for the Green Bay Packers. He was with them for five seasons and was a member of their Super Bowl XLV-winning team in the final year. He became a free agent after Super Bowl XLV.

Following his stint with the Packers, Colledge signed a five-year deal to join the rebuilding Arizona Cardinals. He was a member of the Cardinals for three seasons, staying a starter for the entire duration of his stint.

He asked to be released to free agency on Mar. 8, 2014. Colledge waited for a few days to be released, helping the Cardinals spread the cap charge of removing him over two years.

Colledge's last spell in the NFL was with the Miami Dolphins, where he spent the 2014 NFL season. He was acquired via free agency on a one-year contract worth $2 million. He performed admirably in the 2014 season before retiring at the end of the year.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players to have appeared for both the Packers and Cardinals

Another answer for today's Immaculate Grid is Brett Hundley, a QB who appeared for the Packers, Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens. Hundley was a career backup for most of his stint in the National Football League.

The Green Bay Packers selected him with a round-five pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. That came after a solid college football career with the UCLA Bruins. Hundley played 40 college football games but couldn't find a stable franchise at the professional level.

Hundley acted as a backup for the entirety of his NFL career before trying his hand in the XFL. He signed for the Vegas Vipers ahead of the 2023 season. He appeared in four games in the just concluded XFL season for the Vipers and is now a free agent ahead of the 2023 NFL campaign.

