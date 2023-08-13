Which player has played for Panthers and Bills? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 13

On today's episode of the Immaculate Grid, we will highlight players that appeared for the Carolina Panthers and the Buffalo Bills. The Panthers and Bills have stellar NFL records, and some great players have represented both teams.

Let's showcase two of such players for today's Immaculate Grid.

First off is defensive end Mario Addison, an experienced DB that appeared on the rosters of the Panthers, Bills, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, and the Houston Texans.

Addison went undrafted in 2011 and was signed by the Bears. The Troy University alum appeared in four games in his rookie season before being released.

He then moved to the Indianapolis Colts, appearing in three games to conclude his rookie year. He then spent the 2012 season playing for Indianapolis, Washington and Carolina.

Addison found a home in Carolina, as the Panthers gave him his first real shot in the NFL. He repaid that faith by being one of the team's most consistent defensive backs. Addison spent seven seasons in Carolina, initially playing a backup role before breaking into the starting team. He spent his last three seasons in Carolina as an undisputed starter, putting up solid numbers.

Addison elected to test free agency in 2020 and signed a three-year deal with the Buffalo Bills. He was a solid role player with the Bills, playing in all but two of the team's games in his spell in Buffalo.

Addison left the Bills before the 2022 season to sign with the Houston Texans. He appeared in twelve games and was released on March 16, 2023. He's currently a free agent.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players that appeared for the Panthers and Bills

Another answer for today's Immaculate Grid is safety Dean Marlowe. The Panthers signed Marlowe after the 2015 NFL draft. The James Madison University alum came into the team as a backup in the safety position.

Marlowe was released by the Panthers on August 15, 2017. The Bills signed him for the 2018 NFL season, and he appeared in only two games. The next couple of years were better as he upped his game count to nine games for the 2019 season and 15 in 2020. He was let go by the Bills after the 2020 season.

Following his release from the Bills, Marlowe played for the Detroit Lions in 2021, putting up career highs in all major categories. He recently re-signed with the Bills and is expected to play in 2023.