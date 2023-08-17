Which players have played for Bills and Titans? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 17

Today's NFL Immaculate Grid features players who spent time with the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills.

The Titans were once the Houston Oilers and the Tennessee Oilers, so any players from those teams count to today's Immaculate Grid.

The Titans and Bills were established members of the AFL in 1960, competing against each other as divisional rivals in the East division. This led to the beginning of the two clubs' rivalry.

Travis Henry, a seven-year NFL running back for three teams, is a good fit for today's Immaculate Grid. In his NFL career, Henry carried the ball 1,488 times for 6,086 yards and 40 scores.

Before being selected in the second round of the 2001 NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills, Henry starred in NCAA football for the Tennessee Volunteers. He also played for the Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans in the NFL.

After being selected in the draft, Henry quickly took over as the Bills' primary running back. He was well-known for his strong running technique, evasive movements, and tackle-breaking skills. He was also praised for his versatility, which allowed him to bring value on the ground and in the air.

Henry left the NFL in 2007 after a respectable career. He ran for more than 1,300 yards in two different seasons for the Bills, totaling 3,849 yards while on the team. In 2002, he was selected for the Pro Bowl.

NFL Immaculate Grid August 17: Other Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans players

Eric Moulds is another great answer for today's Immaculate Grid, and was a wideout for twelve years with three different teams. He had 9,995 receiving yards and 50 touchdowns from 764 receptions.

Moulds played college football at Mississippi State University, where in three years he caught 117 receptions for 2,022 yards. He was selected 24th overall in the 1996 NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills.

Moulds spent 10 of his 12 NFL seasons with the team. After playing for the Bills, he spent one season with the Houston Texans before concluding his career in 2007 with the Titans.

Moulds has worked with sportsmen at his personal training center since retiring from the NFL, from high school players to pro football players.