Which Steelers players also played for Chargers? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for September 2

Today's Immaculate Grid features a player who represented the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers. A good answer for today's Immaculate Grid is Derek Watt, a fullback who has played for both teams.

Watt is the younger brother of NFL legend J. J. Watt and the older brother of T. J. Watt. The then-San Diego Chargers selected Derek Watt in round six of the 2016 draft. He instantly contributed to the franchise, appearing in all sixteen games in his rookie season. He remained a fixture on the Chargers until 2019, after which he departed the franchise via free agency.

Derek Watt joined the Pittsburgh Steelers on a three-year, $9.75 million contract. This move meant he would play with his younger brother, T.J., for the first time in the pros. He spent his first year with the Steelers on special teams.

The 2021 NFL season was more productive for Derek Watt, who appeared in all 17 games, starting four. Watt repeated the trick in the 2022 season as he improved his productivity with the Steelers.

He is a free agent heading into the 2023 season following his departure from Pittsburgh.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players that appeared for the Steelers and Chargers

Another answer for the Immaculate Grid is Kalen Ballage, a running back who has played for the Steelers, Chargers, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets.

The Dolphins drafted Ballage in 2018. He was a backup heading into his rookie year and finished the season with 191 rushing yards and a touchdown.

He entered his sophomore season in a similar role, serving as a backup to Kenyan Drake. He improved despite an injury-riddled year two. Ballage ended the year with a stat line of 135 rushing yards, three touchdowns, and 14 catches for 63 yards in 12 games. He was waived at the end of the season.

Ballage's next point of call was Los Angeles, as the Chargers signed him to their practice squad on October 9, 2020. He ended the year with a stat line of 91 carries for 303 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns, and 29 receptions for 166 receiving yards. He tested free agency at the end of his lone season in LA.

Thanks to his 2020 performances, Ballage was given a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He appeared in all 17 games in the 2021 season, primarily as a special team member. He once again departed from the franchise at the end of the year and hasn't stepped on the field since.