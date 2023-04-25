Which team has most picks at NFL Draft 2023? Order for top franchises explored

The Houston Texans have the most picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. The holders of the second overall pick in this year's draft have 12 picks in the 2023 draft, leading the NFL following the announcement of compensatory picks.

The Texans have the following picks ahead of next week's Draft:

Round 1, Pick 2

Round 1, Pick 12 (From CLE)

Round 2, Pick 33

Round 3, Pick 65

Round 3, Pick 73 (From CLE)

Round 4, Pick 104

Round 5, Pick 161 (From DAL)

Round 6, Pick 188 (From NO)

Round 6, Pick 201 (From MIN)

Round 6, Pick 203 (From NYG)

Round 7, Pick 230 (From NYJ via TB)

Round 7, Pick 259*

Fans of the Houston Texans will hope that their front office capitalizes on their bucket load of picks and shapes up the franchise to become a more respectable NFL team.

The Texans have been horrible since former franchise QB Deshaun Watson first wanted out. This Draft will be their chance to select Watson's long-overdue replacement.

Which team has the most picks in round 1?

Four teams hold this distinction: the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles have two picks apiece in round 1 of the 2023 NFL draft.

The Houston Texans have the second overall pick and the Cleveland Browns' 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Texans snagged this pick, thanks to the Deshaun Watson trade. Watson's trade involved the Browns sending first-round picks in 2022, 2023 and 2024, and a 2023 third-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Texans.

The Seattle Seahawks did the same thing with the Denver Broncos, as they received a king's ransom of draft picks for Russell Wilson. He joined the Broncos in exchange for the Broncos' first and second-round picks in 2022 and 2023 first (No. 5), second-rounder (No. 38) and three players.

The Detroit Lions are another team that flipped a Pro Bowl-caliber QB for a sizable draft haul. This trade involved the Los Angeles Rams, and the Lions received a 2021 third-round pick, a 2022 first-round pick (No. 32) and their 2023 first-round pick (No. 6) from the Los Angeles Rams for Matthew Stafford.

Last but not least are the Philadelphia Eagles. They have their first-round pick and the Saints' tenth overall pick in this year's draft. The Eagles will get the Saints' 2023 first round Draft because of last season's trade that saw the Saints trade their 2023 first (No. 10), a 2024 second-round pick and the No. 18, 101st and 237th selections in the 2022 draft to the Eagles for the 16th overall, 19th overall and 194th overall picks in that year's NFL draft.

2023 First-Round NFL Draft Order

This is the first-round draft order for the 2023 NFL Draft

Chicago Bears Houston Texans Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Nuggets) Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams) Las Vegas Raiders Atlanta Falcons Carolina Panthers Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints) Tennessee Titans Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns) New York Jets New England Patriots Green Bay Packers Washington Commanders Pittsburgh Steelers Detroit Lions Tampa Bay Buccaneers Seattle Seahawks Miami Dolphins (forfeited) Los Angeles Chargers Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Jacksonville Jaguars New York Giants Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco 49ers via Miami Dolphins via Denver Broncos) Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs

