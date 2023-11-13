Who are the Broncos-Bills announcers on ESPN? All about NFL Week 10 MNF game's coverage team

The Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills face off in a Week 10 Monday Night Football game at Highmark Stadium. The two teams enter the game with contrasting fortunes, and it's set to be a clash of contrasting styles of play.

The announcers for the Monday Night Football game are Troy Aikman (analyst), Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Lisa Salters (sideline). That is the typical lineup for Monday Night Football games, and the trio will be giving premium analysis in the Broncos and Bills matchup.

The game kicks off at 8:15 pm ET on ABC, and there will be an episode of the "ManningCast," with Peyton and Eli Manning coming back on ESPN2 for this week's episode.

It will be a star-studded affair, with three Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks part of the ESPN broadcast.

How to watch Broncos vs Bills?

The Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills have endured rollercoaster campaigns so far in 2023.

The Broncos have started the season with a 3-5 record during Sean Payton's first year at the helm. There have been embarrassing losses, like the infamous 70-piece defeat to the Miami Dolphins.

There have also been some surprising wins, like the wins over reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Denver has had an interesting 2023, as their offense is performing admirably, while their defense has been seemingly asleep all season long.

Sean Payton has revitalized Russell Wilson, with the perennial Pro Bowler playing his best football since leaving the Seattle Seahawks. Denver has their work cut out against a Buffalo franchise desperate to make a statement in Week 10.

Meanwhile, Buffalo comes into the game with a 5-4 record on the season. The Bills have performed up to expectations, even though they have been playing far from their best heading into Week 10.

Following their 3-1 start to the season, Buffalo has only won only two of their last five games. Josh Allen and Co. will look to make a statement at home against a Denver team there for the taking.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Kickoff time: 8:15 p.m.

Livestream: FuboTV, DAZN, and “ManningCast” on ESPN2

TV: ESPN

Venue: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY