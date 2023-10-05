Who are the Commanders-Bears game announcers today on Amazon Prime? All about NFL TNF Week 5 game's coverage team

On Thursday, October 5, the Chicago Bears take on the Washington Commanders at Fedex Field to begin the start of another NFL week. The game will not be broadcast on national television, as it's Thursday Night Football's second year exclusively being housed on Amazon Prime Video.

At 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video will broadcast the Commanders' game against the Bears. The game's play-by-play announcer will be Al Michaels, who will be accompanied by analyst Kirk Herbstreit. Kaylee Hartung will be responsible for sideline coverage.

After losing to the Denver Broncos 31-28, the Bears have now lost 14 games in a row and haven't won an NFL game in almost a year. They have a 0-4 record in 2023. The team's losing run appears to be getting worse, suggesting that they're in serious need of a win.

The Commanders, meanwhile, endured terrible luck of their own in Week 4, when they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 34-31 in overtime. Despite their season record of 2-2, there's reason to be optimistic because of the exploits of young quarterback Sam Howell this season.

How to watch the Commanders vs Bears in Week 5?

Week 5's Thursday Night Football game will be played at the FedEx Field in Washington, D.C., between the Washington Commanders and the Chicago Bears. After losing close games in their respective Week 4 matchups, the two teams are determined to change their fortunes.

On Thursday, October 5, the game begins at 8:15 p.m. ET. Thursday night games are not broadcast nationally, but Amazon Prime subscribers can access the game via the Prime Video app.

To watch Thursday Night Football games, you can join up for a free 30-day trial of Prime if you're not already a member before the game. If you want to keep enjoying TNF games on Prime after the free trial expires, a membership will cost you $8.99 per month.

You can find all the information you might need to watch the game below.

Date and Time : Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, 8:15 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, 8:15 p.m. ET Stadium : FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland TV : PRIME VIDEO

: PRIME VIDEO Announcers : AI Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline)

: AI Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline) Live stream: Prime Video app, NFL+, NFL mobile app