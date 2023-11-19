Who are the Cowboys-Panthers announcers on FOX? All about NFL Week 11 game's coverage team

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys visit the Carolina Panthers in a battle of teams with contrasting fortunes.

Dallas is a bonafide Super Bowl contender, boasting a litany of Pro Bowlers at almost every position imaginable - from quarterback Dak Prescott to Stephon Gilmore.

The Panthers, meanwhile, have been shockingly the worst team in the NFC despite the drafting of quarterback Bryce Young, winning just one game - against CJ Stroud's Houston Texans.

Kevin Burtkhardt and Greg Olsen will call the game for FOX, beginning at 1 p.m. EST. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will provide updates from the sidelines.

How to watch Cowboys vs Panthers?

It has been a rather rough practice week for the Panthers as they prepare to face one of their conference's title favorites.

On Thursday, their rookie starting quarterback appeared on the practice report with a thigh injury, even though he was a full participant that day. However, the issue has since been resolved, and Young will take to the field.

Three defenders, though, won't: linebacker Marquis Haynes (back) and cornerbacks Jaycee Horn (hamstring) and CJ Henderson (concussion). Moreover, tight end Hayden Hurst has a concussion and will be replaced by Ian Thomas, who's coming back from a strained calf.

Also returning is two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Brian Burns, who missed the TNF loss to the Chicago Bears with a concussion.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, will miss the services of rookie defensive tackle Viliami Fehoko. He showed up on the practice report with a knee injury. Replacing him is linebacker Rashaan Evans, who is expected to fill the hole left by one-time Pro Bowler Leighton Vander Esch.

Running back Rico Dowdle, meanwhile, has also been downgraded to questionable with an ankle injury. He had a career game the previous week, rushing for 79 yards and a touchdown against the New York Giants.

Here are the the broadast details for the Cowboys game:

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET

Livestream: FuboTV, NFL+, YouTube TV (via NFL Sunday Ticket)

TV: Fox

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina