Who are the Eagles-Chiefs announcers on ESPN? NFL Week 11 MNF coverage explored

Following their bye week, the Philadelphia Eagles presently own the best record in the NFL. One of the most eagerly awaited games of the NFL season will pit them against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

When these two teams last played, it was in Super Bowl LVII in February, in which Kansas City won 38–35 to seal the victory against the Eagles.

Tonight's matchup will feature a faceoff between Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes, two of the best quarterbacks in the league, much like it did in the Super Bowl. This game marks only the second time these two have squared off in the regular season. The only regular season game featuring Hurts and Mahomes ended in a 42-30 victory for the Chiefs against the Eagles in Week 4 of 2021.

In addition to the QB duel, Monday Night Football will bring back the "Kelce Bowl," which pits center Jason Kelce of Philadelphia against tight end Travis Kelce of Kansas City, his younger brother.

There was talk earlier that Eagles fan and Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift was set to attend this showdown. However, it appears the 12-time Grammy winner will have to give this game a miss, considering she had to postpone one of her shows to Monday, November 20, after a fan collapsed and died at one of her shows in Brazil last week.

Eagles vs. Chiefs announcers for Monday Night Football

The Kansas City Chiefs are playing their first Monday Night Football game of the season today against the Philadelphia Eagles, while Philly is playing on Monday night for the second time.

With kick-off at 8:15 p.m. ET, viewers can watch the matchup on ABC and ESPN. For this game, the top broadcast team of play-by-play commentator Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman will also provide commentary, with Lisa Salters serving as the sideline reporter.

How to watch Eagles vs. Chiefs?

Tonight, as it has every week this season, Monday Night Football will be broadcast nationally on ABC and ESPN. The callers for the contest, which gets underway at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City at 8:15 p.m. ET, are Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters.

In the United States, fans can also watch the game on FuboTV, which provides new customers with a free trial. Fans may watch the Chiefs vs. Eagles game on SlingTV, NFL+ and ESPN+, among other streaming services.

The following information is all you need to watch Monday Night Football:

Date and Time: Monday, Nov. 20 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TV: ABC and ESPN

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), and Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)

Streaming: ESPN+, FuboTV, NFL+, DAZN (Canada)