A Sweet 16 party is supposed to mark a joyous coming of age for its celebrant. Unfortunately, this one went violently, and a promising football star perished in the crossfire.

Late Saturday night (US time), a gunman opened fire at a Sweet 16 party in Dadeville, Alabama. According to the Montgomery Advertiser, the first shots were fired just after 10:30 pm.

Four were killed and 28 more wounded in the attack. Fifteen of the victims were teenagers.

One of the fatalities was high school football star Philstavious "Phil" Dowdell, whose sister Alexis was the celebrant of the birthday, as confirmed by his grandmother Annette Allen and a local pastor. Their mother is currently recovering from two gunshot wounds. Allen said of her now-deceased grandson:

“He was a very, very humble child. Never messed with anybody. Always had a smile on his face."

She also added that he had a "million-dollar smile".

A week before the shooting, he had posted this on Facebook:

A look at Phil Dowdell's high school career and college prospects

Phil was supposed to graduate from high school this year

At the time of his death, Phil Dowdell was coming off playing football at his local high school in Dadeville. As the video below shows, he was very versatile, playing running back, wide receiver, defensive back, punt and kick returner.

He had accepted a scholarship from Jacksonville State to play wide receiver, and was set to have his freshman campaign this upcoming school year.

Gamecocks football head coach Rich Rodriguez also issued a statement on his passing:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Philstavious Dowdell and the other victims of the senseless tragedy last night. He was a great young man with a bright future. My staff and I are heartbroken and hope that everyone will support his family through this difficult time."

Michael Taylor, an assistant coach at Dadeville, said:

“He did some amazing things there, and he never stopped doing them since then. He was the No. 1 athlete in the school.”

As of this writing, the perpetrator has neither been found nor identified. Our thoughts and prayers are with the survivors of the attack, especially Dowdell's surviving family. May he rest in peace.

