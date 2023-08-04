Who played for 49ers and Packers? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 4

On today's episode of Immaculate Grid, we will explore one of the NFL's greatest rivalries, the one between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers. These are two successful franchises that have fan bases that never get along.

However, due to the nature of the NFL, some players have appeared for both franchises. This Immaculate Grid piece for today highlights two prominent players who have represented both franchises.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at today's Immaculate gridiron stars.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Players who have appeared for 49ers and Packers

First on our Immaculate Grid is Gabe Wilkins, a Super Bowl-winning defensive end representing the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers with distinction.

The Green Bay Packers drafted Wilkins with the 126th pick of the 1994 NFL Draft. He hardly played in his first three seasons before playing a vital role in Super Bowl XXXI, helping the Packers to their only Super Bowl win of the decade.

Following his heroics, he became a starter and helped push his franchise to another Super Bowl appearance in Super Bowl XXXII, but they lost the game. After the 1997 NFL season, Wilkins agreed a five-year, $20 million deal to sign with the Packers' rivals, the San Francisco 49ers.

He was decent in San Francisco but unfortunately suffered a career-ending knee injury that forced him to retire after the 1999 NFL season.

The other player on today's Immaculate Grid is Ka'dar Hollman, a cornerback representing the Houston Texans. Hollman was selected as the 185th overall pick of the 2019 Draft by the Packers.

Like every late-round pick, Hollman had his work cut out to become a vital franchise member. He lasted just one season on the Packers before he was traded in 2021 to the Houston Texans for a 2022 round-seven draft pick.

The Texans subsequently waived him after training camp for the 2021 season. After his release from the Texans, Hollman bounced around the practice squads of the New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons before the 49ers gave him another shot on the full-time roster of an NFL franchise.

The 49ers eventually waived him in November 2022, and he has since appeared on the practice squads of the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans. Ka'dar Hollman has only appeared for the Packers in the NFL.

