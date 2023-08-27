Who has played for Eagles and Buccaneers? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 27

A player who has featured for both the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a requirement for today's NFL Immaculate Grid.

Josh McCown is a great answer for today's Immaculate Grid. He was a quarterback in the NFL before becoming a coach, and he is currently the quarterback coach for the Carolina Panthers.

McCown spent four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals after being selected by them in the third round of the 2002 NFL draft out of Sam Houston State. He then spent the remainder of his career as a nomadic player, joining 11 more teams.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Those teams were the Houston Texans, Oakland Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, and Tampa Bay Bucs.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

After the 2018 NFL season, McCown announced his retirement and joined ESPN as an analyst. However, in the preseason before the next season, he made a comeback and signed with the Eagles.

Throughout his playing career, McCown received a lot of recognition for his competence, versatility, and leadership skills. He became a role model to younger quarterbacks as he grew older and more experienced, earning admiration for his work commitment and dedication to the position.

As a quarterback, McCown participated in 102 games throughout the course of his career, making 76 starts. He threw for 17,731 yards on 1,584 of 2,633 attempts, 98 scores, and 82 interceptions. In addition, he ran for 1,106 yards and 13 touchdowns on 248 attempts.

In five starts with the Bears in 2013, McCown threw for 1,829 yards and 13 scores with one interception, enough for a career-high passer rating of 109.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 27: Other Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers players

Another answer for today's Immaculate Grid is DeSean Jackson, a big-name wide receiver. In 2006 and 2007, while playing college football in California, he was named a unanimous All-American.

Jackson was selected in the second round of the 2008 NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, and he also played for the Washington Redskins, Los Angeles Rams, Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens.

During his most active years, DeSean Jackson was one of the game's most electrifying players.

The 36-year-old has been named to the Pro Bowl on three occasions. In 2010, he was selected as a wide receiver and a return specialist, making him the first player to be chosen to the Pro Bowl at two separate positions in a single season.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #7) Which wide receiver holds the record for the most receiving yards in a single playoff game? (#6 Ans - Lawrence Taylor) Jerry Rice Terrell Owens Julio Jones Randy Moss 487 votes