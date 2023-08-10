Who played for both Lions and Chargers? August 10 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

Today's edition of the Immaculate Grid highlights players who turned up for both the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Lions and the Chargers are two celebrated NFL franchises, so it's about time they feature in the Immaculate Grid.

The two franchises have illustrious histories, but the last two decades haven't been too rosy for them. Nevertheless, without further ado, let's check out the players who have repped both the Lions and the Chargers.

First up is quarterback Erik Kramer, who played for five NFL franchises, including the Lions and Chargers. He went undrafted in the 1987 Draft; the New Orleans Saints subsequently picked him up. However, he wasn't signed to the Saints' main roster before the 1987 NFL season.

Thankfully, the Atlanta Falcons gave Kramer a shot and decent QB minutes as a backup for the franchise. He left the Falcons at the end of the season to sign for the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League. He played for the Calgary Stampeders for three years before returning to the NFL.

Ahead of the 1991 NFL season, Kramer signed a deal with the Detroit Lions. He initially joined as a starting quarterback but eventually slipped down to QB2. Kramer left in 1994 to join the Chicago Bears, where he had arguably his best performances in the NFL. He started all 16 games in 1995, leading the team to a winning record.

Kramer signed with the San Diego Chargers before the 1999 season, ending his stellar spell in Chicago. The 1999 NFL season was his last in the league. He played only six games that season due to injury, ending his NFL career with 15,337 passing yards, 92 TDs and 79 picks.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players who have appeared for both the Lions and Chargers

Another correct answer for today's Immaculate Grid question is Kenny Wiggins, who has appeared for both the Lions and the Chargers.

Wiggins was an undrafted free agent, just that he went undrafted in 2011. The Baltimore Ravens signed the guard prospect and added him to their training camp. Unfortunately, he couldn't cut it and never made the main roster. He also tried out with the San Francisco 49ers but to no avail.

Wiggins got his chance with the then-San Diego Chargers, who promoted him to the active roster. He got his first career start in 2015 and kept improving his performances, starting all 16 games in the 2017 season at right guard.

He left ahead of the 2018 season to sign with the Detroit Lions. Wiggins served largely as a backup in his time with the Lions. He was released on Oct. 24, 2020. He later played in New York with the Giants but never returned to his peak form of his Chargers days. This Immaculate Grid star remains a free agent at the time of writing.

