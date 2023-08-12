Who played for both Patriots and 49ers? August 12 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

The NFL Immaculate Grid puts fans' knowledge of prominent players and their relationships with various teams to the test. In today's Immaculate Grid, we'll focus on athletes that have represented both the San Francisco 49ers and the New England Patriots.

Russ Francis is one such player. He participated in the NFL for thirteen seasons, representing the 49ers and Patriots. Francis was recognized being one of the best tight ends during his time in the NFL, which lasted from 1975 to 1988.

He developed into a crucial offensive asset while playing for the Patriots. Because of his stature, quickness, and ability to match up against defensive players, he was able to make significant contributions in a variety of scenarios.

Francis achieved three Pro Bowl selections and two Second Team All-Pro accolades. Only Rob Gronkowski and Ben Coates have been more productive as tight ends for the Patriots. Francis recorded 207 catches for 3,157 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Francis moved to the San Francisco 49ers in 1982. Throughout his time with the team, he was crucial to their success. Following the 1988 season, Russ Francis announced his retirement from the NFL.

Russ Francis was chosen by the Patriots Hall of Fame Nomination Committee in 2009 to be a part of the 1970s Patriots All-Decade Team.

Immaculate Grid August 12: Other New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers players

Jimmy Garoppolo is another answer for today's Immaculate Grid. He is the starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders, but prior to that, he played for the San Francisco 49ers and the New England Patriots.

Before being chosen by the Patriots in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, Garoppolo starred in college at Illinois. There, he set university records for career throwing yards and throwing TDs.

He served as Tom Brady's understudy in his first four NFL campaigns, contributing to two Super Bowl wins as a backup.

In 2017, Jimmy Garoppolo was moved to the 49ers. He led his new club to Super Bowl LIV two years later, but they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Injuries plagued Garoppolo's time in San Francisco, causing the team to look for a long-term replacement.

Garoppolo accepted a contract with the Raiders after the 2022 NFL campaign, and he is set to be the team's starting quarterback going forward.