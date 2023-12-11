Why are there 2 MNF games tonight? Week 14 scheduling for Titans-Dolphins, Packers-Giants explained

There will be an additional Monday Night Football game in Week 14 as a result of the NFL holding two games tonight.

The Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans square off in an AFC game at the Hard Rock Stadium in the Miami metropolitan area. At MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, a thousand miles away from the Miami Gardens in Florida, the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers will square off.

There were two games on Sept. 18 and Sept. 25, so this is the third occasion this season that Monday Night Football will host two games. So, why do we have two games tonight?

Tonight's two prime-time games aren't specifically for any particular reason. In an announcement, ESPN, though, said that the schedule modification presents a chance to "transform a Sunday afternoon environment into a primetime window."

This Monday Night Football doubleheader is wonderful news for fans of the AFC and NFC, as it offers something for everyone to watch.

Teams with varying season trajectories will also be competing in the games. Among the four teams in action, the Dolphins are the only ones leading their division, while the Packers are vying for a wild card position.

While the Giants and Titans aren't mathematically out of the playoff picture, their prospects of making it are much slimmer.

What channels are tonight's Monday Night Football games on?

Tonight's MNF matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins will be broadcast on ESPN, while the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants game will be on ABC.

For Green Bay's game against New York, play-by-play announcer Joe Buck, analyst Troy Aikman and sideline reporter Lisa Salters will be on call. For Tennessee's contest against Miami, play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler, analyst Dan Orlovsky, analyst Louis Riddick and sideline reporter Laura Rutledge will be in charge of the commentary.

ESPN+ will stream the two Monday Night Football games. Fans can choose to watch both games at the same time by selecting the simulcast option.

The complete information you need to watch the Monday Night Football doubleheader is provided below:

Game 1: Miami Dolphins vs Tennessee Titans

Date and Time: Monday, Dec. 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (color analyst), Louis Riddick (color analyst), Laura Rutledge (sideline reporter)

Live stream: ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV

Game 2: Green Bay Packers vs New York Giants

Date and Time: Monday, Dec. 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV: ABC

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)

Live stream: ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV