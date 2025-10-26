  • home icon
  "Why is he dressed like it's 20 degrees out": NFL fans react to Cam Skattebo's pregame look for Eagles vs Giants clash

By Arnold
Modified Oct 26, 2025 16:43 GMT
NFL fans react to Cam Skattebo's pregame look for Eagles vs Giants clash - Source: Getty

Cam Skattebo is expected to play an important role for the New York Giants when they face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8 on Sunday. The Giants running back also grabbed headlines when he arrived at Lincoln Financial Field in a rather unique outfit.

Skattebo donned a black innerwear over a thick black jacket with matching trousers and a red hat that read “Bring the Juice.” When fans caught a glimpse of Skattebo's pre-game outfit, they had some wild reactions.

"Why is he dressed like it’s 20 degrees out," one tweeted.

"Dudes got great playoff potential but he seems unbalanced off the field," another added.
"Guy will be CTE beg in 5 yrs.. He is fun but sadly will pay for it with his style," a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"He wants to be Kyle Juszczyk," one wrote.
"His 10 mins of fame will wear off by seasons end. The hyped up white guy routine is played out…" another added.
"Can’t spell Cam Skattebo without CTE," a user tweeted.

The NFL fined Skattebo twice earlier this week. The first was for $15,000 in relation to the rookie RB violating the league's concussion protocols.

Skattebo was also slapped with a $6,157 fine for "unnecessary roughness" in the fourth quarter of a Week 7 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Cam Skattebo has been one of the best offensive players for the Giants this season

New York Giants RB Cam Skattebo - Source: Getty

Cam Skattebo has been one of the most important offensive players for the Giants this season. He has recorded 398 yards and five touchdowns on 98 carries, along with 189 yards and a touchdown on 23 receptions.

The Giants will be relying on Skattebo's dual-threat ability when they face the Eagles, who are leading the NFC East standings.

The Giants need to string together a few wins in the coming weeks to remain in the playoff race. An away game at Philly, the reiging Super Bowl winner, will test the team's mettle.

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

