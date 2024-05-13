"Why the f—k they didn't invite Antonio Brown?": Cam Newton delivers major complaint on Tom Brady's roast

Cam Newton might have one complaint with Tom Brady's Netflix roast lineup. According to Newton, Antonio Brown's presence was needed at the live Netflix special.

Often going viral due to his bizarre comments on social media, Antonio Brown has been in the news for his rift with Tom Brady. Also involving Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bundchen in multiple conversations and edits, the roast had a few AB-Bundchen jokes.

However, Newton believes they should have invited Brown as one of Tom Brady's roasters.

"Tom Brady is probably the most relevant football player we've ever known," Newton said on his podcast. "I just don't know the angle for this...what's the spin-off here? Dan Patrick said like...who's gonna be next? You gonna do Michael Jordan? LeBron? A lot of those jokes was dry. The crowd was a little in it, too. It's a lot of comedy that's just not my comedy".

Newton was surprised with the exclusion of Antonio Brown from the lineup.

"I was watching, you know. Not like a hater. It was a big as* event. I said, what the fuc* is this? Netflix making some moves. But shout out to Brady and everyone. Why the fuc* they didn't invite Antonio Brown?"

Antonio Brown found the Tom Brady roast 'plus one' joke about Gisele Bundchen funny

On the roast, Kevin Hart was the one to make the Brown and Bundchen joke:

As per Hart, Gisele came for the show, but as Brown's plus-one.

"Gisele, exactly here supporting you tonight but just in full transparency, she came as Antonio Brown’s plus one. What? What? What? What did I say?" Hart said at the roast.

Brown has previously posted edited images and clips of himself with Gisele Bundchen. There were jokes about the two of them, which was later the basis of Hart's joke.

Brown, while on Jason Whitlock's podcast, reacted to the joke:

"That's funny," Brown replied.

Brown also discussed his falling out with Brady, revealing that the two had spoken just a week ago.

About Brown's previous words and actions on the field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, most fans weren't expecting the two to be on speaking terms.