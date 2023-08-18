Why is Jonathan Taylor out? Colts excuse RB from preseason

According to sources, All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor has been ruled out of the preseason. The Indianapolis Colts star has departed from the team's facility. The Colts said in a team release that Taylor left camp to attend to a personal matter, with due permission from the franchise.

According to ESPN, Taylor returned to training camp on Monday after leaving Indiana last week to undergo additional off-site treatment on his lingering ankle injury, for which he underwent surgery in January.

He was expected to appear in the preseason before the new issue arose. Colts fans will hope that the All-Pro running back will be back and ready for the 2023 NFL season.

Jonathan Taylor contract details

One of the biggest stories of this year's preseason is Jonathan Taylor's contract standoff with Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay. Taylor requested for contract negotiations to begin, but Irsay felt otherwise. Hence, the All-Pro RB requested a trade away from the Colts, but Irsay swiftly rejected the move.

Taylor is in the fourth season of his four-year rookie contract worth $10,629,982. He's looking for a long-term extension to his deal, one fitting for a proven performer in his position. However, it's unlikely that the Colts' front office will budge anytime soon.

Jonathan Taylor NFL legacy

The Colts drafted Jonathan Taylor with the 41st overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Taylor was fresh off a historic college career, where he finished as the sixth all-time rusher in college football and the first to rush for more than 6,000 yards in three years.

Hence, he came into the NFL with much expectations, and so far, he has met them. Taylor led the NFL in touchdowns and rushing yards in 2021, becoming a unanimous All-Pro and Pro Bowler.

He owns several Indianapolis Colts franchise records, including most rushing yards in a single season, most rushing yards in a game, most rushing touchdowns in a game, most rushing touchdowns in a single season, most games of 50+ rushing yards in a season.

Taylor also owns two significant NFL records: most consecutive games with at least 100 rushing yards plus a rushing touchdown (8) and the youngest player in NFL history with at least 2,000 scrimmage yards (2,171) and 20 scrimmage touchdowns (20) in a season (2021).

Jonathan Taylor has achieved a lot in his time with the Colts and deserves to get paid.

