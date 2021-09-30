Wickersham: "Brady wanted his inputs welcomed rather than ignored"

Tom Brady needs no introduction. He is one of those athletes that pop the sports bubble and are recognized worldwide for his unique and winning career.

With his six Super Bowls, Brady lifted the New England Patriots from an unknown, and for most of its history, losing team to one that sells merch across the globe.

Brady also made Bill Belichick known. At least as famous as coaches get and as publicly recognizable as Belichick wanted to be—he is not exactly the friendlier guy in front of a camera.

But none of that was enough to make Belichick and the Patriots respect Brady enough to listen to him.

Wickersham on Brady leaving the Patriots

In his new book "It's Better to be Feared," ESPN senior writer Seth Wickersham wrote the following about Brady leaving the Patriots.

"Brady ultimately left New England not only because both Belichick and Kraft refused to commit to him until his stated goal of playing until age 45—it was believed that Belichick thought Brady was close to the end—but because he wanted to be at an organization that welcomed his input rather than ignored it, something he ultimately found in Tampa Bay."

Wickersham went on to write:

"Brady was tired of taking team-friendly deals with no input into how the money saved was spent—and still wanted a long-term contractual commitment. Belichick told associates that every organizational decision now was in support of Brady, geared toward pleasing him and making him successful—and that Kraft meddled with the team, sometimes with opinions, sometimes with restrictive budgets."

But was Belichick doing everything he could to help Brady?

Brady and Arians

By the last day of November, the Buccaneers' grand football experiment was tilting closer and closer to failure. The Bucs—who had taken a young, talented roster and added the most accomplished quarterback of all time—had lost three out of their last four games with a, so far, stammering offense.

"When they used play-action or motion, their efficiency improved dramatically. On non-play-action passes, they averaged 6.3 yards (17th); on play-action passes, they averaged 9.3 yards (second). On non-motion plays, they averaged 4.9 yards (30th); on motion plays, they averaged 6.5 yards (third)."

Greg Cosell reported.

After losing back-to-back games to the Los Angeles Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium, the Buccaneers went into their bye week.

During the week off, Brady and Bruce Arians sat down to talk. After the talk, the stuttering offense became the weapon that propelled the team to the Super Bowl LV title.

We may never know exactly what the QB and the HC talked about in the hour-long call, but it certainly was about improving the offense.

"And after the bye week, the offense's play-action and motion rates spiked. Over the final four weeks of the season, the play-action rate rose seven percentage points—the fourth-largest increase in that span—and the motion rate rose ten percentage points. Tampa Bay's efficiency didn't suffer, either. In fact, no team averaged more yards on play-action passes or motion plays. And in the Super Bowl, the Buccaneers relied on play-action and motion, even more, using play-action on nearly half of Brady's dropbacks and motion on about three-quarters of all plays. The Buccaneers didn't go from inconsistent to invincible because "things just clicked." They went from inconsistent to invincible because they leaned into their strengths. So, rest of the NFL, there's your winning formula: Sign Tom Brady and do more of the things you do well."

Brady and Arians compromised. Arians' offensive scheme will always involve the "go big or go home" mentality. Whilst Brady played his entire career in a West Coast scheme with lots of play-action, screens, and YAC.

With Brady and Arians accepting what the other could offer and compromising, the Bucs went to the Super Bowl as a steamroller and Arians and Brady got what they wanted.

Arians won his first Super Bowl as an HC. Brady felt that his inputs were not only heard but also impacted the team.

JoeBucsFan @JoeBucsFan Bruce Arians on Tom Brady's recruiting abilities, "If you want to win, you are going to listen." Bruce Arians on Tom Brady's recruiting abilities, "If you want to win, you are going to listen."

In the end, Brady was right to leave the Patriots for a team that would listen to him. At the same time, the Patriots were wrong on not hearing what the QB that put them on the map had to say.

Scott Smith @ScottSBucs Bruce Arians on Tom Brady reaching out to Richard Sherman: If you’re a veteran who wants to win a championship you’re going to listen when he calls. Bruce Arians on Tom Brady reaching out to Richard Sherman: If you’re a veteran who wants to win a championship you’re going to listen when he calls.

