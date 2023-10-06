Will Amon-Ra St. Brown play in Week 5? Lions WR’s availability status explored

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has played in every game this season, but his impact against the Green Bay Packers was limited due to an abdomen injury suffered midway through the game. The receiver was listed as questionable for the Week 5 game against the Carolina Panthers.

There's some buzz about what receivers the Lions will put on the field against the Panthers, and if they're indeed complete, this offense could go up even further.

Is Amon-Ra St. Brown playing in Week 5?

Amon-Ra St. Brown is confirmed to be on the field against the Panthers, as the wide receiver himself updated reporters on Thursday, saying that he's feeling good and that he'll dress up for the Lions.

This has been an incredible start to the season for the Lions, who sit atop the NFC North with a 3-1 record. The offense is flying high under Ben Johnson's leadership, and the defense improved following Dan Campbell's public outrage after their Week 2 performance.

This season, Amon-Ra St. Brown already amassed an incredible 331 yards in just four games, with two touchdowns as well. He has established himself as a force in the league, and the Lions' offense will only get better, because...

Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams will both play in Week 5

The 4.2 speed of Williams will also be available for the Lions against the Carolina Panthers, as the second-year receiver is freed to play after a four-game suspension related to betting violations.

There's absolutely no doubt about Jameson Williams' talent, and to see him playing alongside St. Brown has to be a mouth-watering thought for any Detroit fans. Jared Goff is one of the players who most depends on the offense around him, so having two superstar wide receivers is perfect for him.

This is a very good time to be a fan of the Detroit Lions. The team is on pace to win its first division title since 1993, but more importantly, the cultural change is clear and Dan Campbell has changed the franchise for the better. It's been a long time since the fans felt this optimistic.