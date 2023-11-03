Will Deshaun Watson play this week? Browns QB’s status explored for Week 9

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has only played in four games this season for the Cleveland Browns.

Watson suffered a strained right shoulder injury during the Browns' Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans. He returned prematurely vs. the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7 and early on in the game, he re-injured his shoulder. He missed last week's game vs. the Seattle Seahawks as a result.

Per ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, Watson is expected to suit up and play this Sunday vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

Earlier today, Cleveland reporter Mary Kay Cabot confirmed that Watson will start this Sunday.

Deshaun Watson said he returned too early from his injury, which led to him re-aggregating it against the Colts

While Deshaun Watson made his return to the field in Week 7 vs. the Indianapolis Colts, his time on the field came to an end pretty quickly. Speaking to the media on Thursday, he spoke about his decision to return early vs. the Colts, leading to his second injury.

"We've all got to be on the same page.I told the guys that I was ready Indianapolis week. That was my decision, and look, I wasn’t ready. I tried to jump the gun a little bit and it didn’t go our way. So at the end of the day, you’ve got to listen to the experts and all the things that they did."

“It’s my first time dealing with it, so of course I know my body. I’m keeping track of everything that I’m doing and letting them know what’s going on and what’s good and what’s not good. So I think we’ll be on the same page and we’ll all feel right when that time comes.”

With the news of Watson being named the starter for this Sunday, one would assume he is healthy again.

In the games that Watson has started, the Cleveland Browns have gone 3-1. He's completed 66 out of 107 passes this season (61.7%) for 683 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. Additionally, he's run for 83 yards and a touchdown.

At 4-3, the Browns are still alive in the race for the AFC North and a wildcard spot in the post-season. A lot can happen from now until January, but it's good that the Browns will get Watson back this week.