Kansas City Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney has been through a lot this season as he has struggled to get consistency in his game. Now, with the Super Bowl upon us, Toney is doing everything he can to be a part of the NFL's biggest game.

Toney has been a headline maker this season, and not for good reasons. He has dropped key passes for the Chiefs in critical situations and had an infamous rant on the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Toney didn't play against Baltimore, and now it is unknown if he will take his place against the San Francisco 49ers. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked about the status of his receiver and didn't give anything away one way or another.

"We'll see, I don't know. He's been practicing. We'll just see whether he's up or not," Reid said.

This remark doesn't sound too good for Toney's chances of suiting up for the big game. Last week, the Chiefs managed to do well without him in the win over Ravens in the AFC Championship game.

Kadarius Toney injury status: Why didn't Chiefs WR play vs Ravens?

Kadarius Toney was listed on the injury report prior to the Ravens game and didn't make the final cut to make the team. As such, he was inactive for the AFC Championship game.

But the day of the game, Toney went on an NSFW rant about the reported injuries he had and stated he wasn't hurt or anything like that. That led most to think that Kadarius Toney was aiming that explosive rant at the Chiefs for now allowing him to suit up.

In the lead-up to the Super Bowl, Toney was interviewed by former NFL running back Michael Robinson. He clarified his comments and stated that they weren't about the Chiefs at all. Tooney claimed it was aimed at the New York Giants, his former employer.

So Toney's Instagram rant had nothing to do with the Chiefs. Now, he hopes to move past that and play a role in winning the Super Bowl for his team as he did a year prior against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kadarius Toney has had an up-and-down season by any measurement. After his Instagram live rant, many thought he wouldn't get a chance at redemption.

Coach Andy Reid didn't give anything away in his comments. Only time will tell if Toney's off-field incident plays a part in him being able to suit up for the Chiefs against the 49ers.