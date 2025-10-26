Will Levis' ex Gia Duddy shows off bold outfit with leather jacket for football gameday

Tennessee Titans' quarterback Will Levis and Gia Duddy called off their relationship last year. Duddy though, still calls Nashville, Tennessee home and on Saturday supported the Vanderbilt Commodores. Gia Duddy shared a video on Instagram as part of a partnership with Revolve. She shared her gameday look for Vanderbilt's top 15 matchup against the Missouri Tigers. Duddy went for a black and white polka dot long-sleeved body suit that she paired with white washed jeans. &quot;go dores! outfit details linked in my bio from @revolve 🖤&quot; Gia wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlthough Gia Duddy graduated from Penn State she showed her support for the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday. The Commodores pulled off the 17-10 win over the Tigers. Duddy documented her move to Nashville in the summer of 2024 after Will Levis was drafted by the Tennessee Titans. She broke up with the quarterback last fall and has been spending her time as a content creator in Nashville ever since. Gia Duddy shared her growing admiration for L.A.Gia Duddy may call Nashville, Tennessee home, but she is continuing to grow her love for another big city in the United States. Duddy recently took a trip to Los Angeles and she shared a carousel of photos on Instagram documenting the trip.Duddy shared her growing love and admiration for the City of Angels and a few snapshots of her adventures while on the west coast. &quot;warming up to LA,&quot; Duddy captioned the Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Pennsylvania native has shared her adventures with her 323,000 followers on Instagram. Duddy enjoyed a meal at a rooftop restaurant with the city as her backdrop. She also made a stop at Crypto.com Arena where she enjoyed a Los Angeles Lakers preseason game. She also stopped by a farmer's market and shared a photo of that as well. Showing that her love for the city and the west coast is getting even bigger. The trip to Los Angeles wasn't the only travel destination Duddy has enjoyed in October. She traveled to New York City where she enjoyed time out with friends and attended a brand event with White Fox Boutique.