Will Levis' ex Gia Duddy shows off bold outfit with leather jacket for football gameday

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 26, 2025 16:39 GMT
Will Levis' ex-girlfriend Gia Duddy showed off her gameday style.(Photos via Gia Duddy's Instagram/ Imagn)

Tennessee Titans' quarterback Will Levis and Gia Duddy called off their relationship last year. Duddy though, still calls Nashville, Tennessee home and on Saturday supported the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Gia Duddy shared a video on Instagram as part of a partnership with Revolve. She shared her gameday look for Vanderbilt's top 15 matchup against the Missouri Tigers. Duddy went for a black and white polka dot long-sleeved body suit that she paired with white washed jeans.

"go dores! outfit details linked in my bio from @revolve 🖤" Gia wrote.
Although Gia Duddy graduated from Penn State she showed her support for the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday. The Commodores pulled off the 17-10 win over the Tigers.

Duddy documented her move to Nashville in the summer of 2024 after Will Levis was drafted by the Tennessee Titans. She broke up with the quarterback last fall and has been spending her time as a content creator in Nashville ever since.

Gia Duddy shared her growing admiration for L.A.

Gia Duddy may call Nashville, Tennessee home, but she is continuing to grow her love for another big city in the United States. Duddy recently took a trip to Los Angeles and she shared a carousel of photos on Instagram documenting the trip.

Duddy shared her growing love and admiration for the City of Angels and a few snapshots of her adventures while on the west coast.

"warming up to LA," Duddy captioned the Instagram post.
The Pennsylvania native has shared her adventures with her 323,000 followers on Instagram.

Duddy enjoyed a meal at a rooftop restaurant with the city as her backdrop. She also made a stop at Crypto.com Arena where she enjoyed a Los Angeles Lakers preseason game. She also stopped by a farmer's market and shared a photo of that as well. Showing that her love for the city and the west coast is getting even bigger.

The trip to Los Angeles wasn't the only travel destination Duddy has enjoyed in October. She traveled to New York City where she enjoyed time out with friends and attended a brand event with White Fox Boutique.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
