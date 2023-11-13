The New York Jets are again having to field questions after another horror offensive outing against the Las Vegas Raiders in the 16-12 loss, and Zach Wilson is again at the front of it.

While Wilson wasn't the worst in the Jets' loss to the Raiders, the cold hard truth is that the Jets offense, which has Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, Dalvin Cook, and Allen Lazard managed to score just 17 points.

With many questioning the decision to stick with Wilson after last season, and potentially waste a year with a stellar defense, head coach Robert Saleh was again asked if there were any plans to change the quarterback or offensive coordinator.

Saleh gives Zach Wilson update

Now sitting at 4-5 and after yet another poor offensive showing, many want Zach Wilson benched. But Saleh, despite the mounting pressure on him to make changes, has again reiterated that both Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett (OC) aren't going anywhere.

Now, the Wilson one could be seen as surprising, but with the Hackett talk, we all know that with Aaron Rodgers waiting in the wings for potentially this season and next, there is no way the Jets would sack Hackett given his relationship with Rodgers.

But if things don't change for Wilson and the offense, then it is going to get harder and harder for Saleh to keep him as the starter.

Where to for Zach Wilson and the Jets offense?

New York Jets v Las Vegas Raiders

The only way is up, right? The Jets' offense has been horrible all season but has shown flashes of what they can do, but it has been too inconsistent. Let's not forget that on Aaron Rodgers' first four snaps of the season, he was running for his life.

In three of their last four games, the Jets offense under Wilson has only had 300+ yards of total offense just once, and in their last three games, they haven't managed to score more than 13 points. That's a problem.

Whether that is Zach Wilson or Hackett calling the plays, some fans want change, and they want it now.

Unfortunately, the time to make a change would have been before the trade deadline, but there was a thought that New York didn't want a veteran quarterback in case Rodgers got a little upset.

Either way, the Jets are struggling to score and win games, and if this trend keeps up, there will be no incentive for Rodgers to come back from his Achilles injury early.