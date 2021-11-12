Will Odell Beckham Jr. play in Week 10?

Since the Cleveland Browns elected to part ways with star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., he’s remained afloat in the open market.

Beckham cleared waivers on Tuesday and has yet to work toward finalizing a deal with his next team. Several organizations, including the New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and Seattle Seahawks have been linked to him.

Odell Beckham Jr's decision hangs in the balance as Week 10 approaches

The former Pro Bowler has privately voiced that he wants his next landing spot to be with a team that can give him a chance to compete for the Super Bowl while producing at a high level. Each of these rumored franchises presents a unique opportunity for him to garner exactly what he’s looking for in his next stop.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From NFL Now: Once Odell Beckham Jr didn't sign yesterday, waiting until after this week's games made sense. Time is now on his side. From NFL Now: Once Odell Beckham Jr didn't sign yesterday, waiting until after this week's games made sense. Time is now on his side. https://t.co/k09yBLITRn

However, Beckham doesn’t appear to be in a rush to work out his next contract as ESPN is reporting that he will likely wait until after Week 10 action to make the decision. At the same time, there remains active dialogue with several teams, as Packers star wide receiver Davante Adams voiced he’s been communicating with Beckham.

"Hopes are up there pretty high. Been talking to him a little bit, so we'll see what happens," Adams said. "But like I've said previously, I don't expect anything to happen. But if it does, that would be great."

The Packers certainly possess the need to add another legitimate threat in the passing game next to Adams. Green Bay hasn’t put in place another game-changing talent that star quarterback Rodgers can utilize in the passing game.

Meanwhile, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid voiced on Wednesday that general manager Brett Veach will handle the situation. His addition in Kansas City would open up the offense to give Patrick Mahomes another star talent in their explosive offense that has hit a lull in recent weeks.

Beckham holds the prime opportunity to reignite his NFL career after a rocky stint with the Browns. He’s struggled through injuries and inconsistent play. Things hit a breaking point this season, as he has only 17 catches for 232 receiving yards and zero touchdowns in six games.

The 28-year-old has dealt with injuries, but it was his unstable role in the passing game that contributed to his departure. Beckham remains a highly talented offensive factor that can become the missing piece wherever he chooses to sign in the coming days.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Beyond that, he controls his fate in how the next chapter of his NFL career will unfold.

Edited by Windy Goodloe