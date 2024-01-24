Willie Gay Jr. injury update: Latest on Chiefs star’s health ahead of AFC Championship Game vs Ravens

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday in the AFC championship, they are hopeful that linebacker Willie Gay Jr. will be able to play.

Gay left the divisional round game against the Buffalo Bills with a neck injury and never returned to the matchup. Even more concerning is Gay popped up on the injury report the day before Sunday's game with a neck injury.

Following Sunday's victory, coach Andy Reid said that Gay tweaked his neck, which was bothering him, causing him to miss most of the game.

“Mike Edwards had a concussion,” said Reid. “[Willie Gay Jr.’s] neck, he tweaked his neck, and that was bothering him. Joe Thuney hurt his right pec.”

While Gay missed most of Sunday's game, it seems he is trending toward playing the AFC championship game this weekend.

After thanking Jesus in a post on X, a fan asked Gay if he was good, meaning good to play and feeling better after suffering his recent injury.

That's when Gay responded, writing he's gonna be "great on game day," implying he will most likely be able to play against the Ravens.

That should be a sigh of relief for Chiefs fans, who should have their starting linebacker ready to go for this weekend.

ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler posted on X Wednesday afternoon that Gay is tending upwards, and X-rays revealed that there's no significant damage done to Gay's neck.

What is Willie Gay Jr.'s future in Kansas City?

Willie Gay during Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots

Following the Chiefs' wild-card victory against the Miami Dolphins, which took place at Arrowhead Stadium, Willie Gay posted on social media that he may have played his last game at Arrowhead:

"It’s looking like Ive probably played my last game in arrowhead. Damn im going to miss that place. Nothing like it. Lets go get this Ring to end it the right way."

By the sound of it, Gay seems to expect to depart from the team this off-season.

The Chiefs drafted Gay in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, and he has been a member of their team for the past four seasons.

Do you think Gay will play for a different team next season?

