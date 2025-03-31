“Won’t be happening in real life”: NFL fans react to Justin Jefferson testing J.J. McCarthy in Madden for a 75-yard touchdown

Justin Jefferson just got a preview of what it will be like with JJ McCarthy at quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings in 2025. He shared a video of himself playing the Madden video game, with McCarthy substituted in at signal-caller.

In the clip, Jefferson used McCarthy to find wide receiver Jalen Nailor for a 75-yard touchdown. Jefferson went crazy after the touchdown, hyping up McCarthy after seeing the play.

Fans on X offered their reactions to the clip.

"Not happing irl," a fan said.

"He better enjoy it on madden cuz that won’t be happening in real life lol," another fan said.

"Playing on rookie," someone wrote.

McCarthy was drafted by the Vikings with the 10th pick in 2024, fresh off a national championship with Michigan. In training camp, McCarthy was named the backup to Sam Darnold. However, during a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, a game in which McCarthy threw two touchdowns, he experienced some soreness in his right knee, which turned out to be a torn meniscus.

McCarthy was later placed on injured reserve and missed the entirety of his rookie season, becoming the first quarterback selected in the first round to have done so. McCarthy has yet to take a single snap of regular-season football in the NFL.

JJ McCarthy preparing to step in after Sam Darnold's tremendous year with Minnesota

Las Vegas Raiders at Minnesota Vikings - Source: Imagn

Sam Darnold signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Vikings last year to serve as their starting quarterback. The signal-caller started 17 games and threw for career highs in all categories. He passed for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions. Darnold was, however, sacked a career-high 48 times.

Darnold led the Vikings to a 14-3 record and a playoff appearance. Unfortunately for Minnesota, it was eliminated in the first round by the Los Angeles Rams.

Darnold has since signed a three-year, $100.5 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks, and he'll serve as their starting quarterback for the 2025 season. Minnesota will now look to its young signal-caller in McCarthy to lead the way next season.

With a dynamic young receiver in Justin Jefferson to lean on throughout his first NFL season on the field, fans are expecting big things from McCarthy in 2025.

