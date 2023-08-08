“Wonder what happens to the Patriots” – Tom Brady-less New England’s $938,000,000 valuation bump fails to impress NFL fans

The New England Patriots have found great success over the last two-and-a-half decades, winning six Super Bowls along the way. Much of that success is attributed to Tom Brady, arguably the best player in the NFL's history.

Recently, Sportico released its list of the NFL's most valuable franchises and New England saw a 14 percent increase from last year. However, this didn't impress the fans. So, they took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the valuation:

Other fans went after one of the Patriots' rivals in the AFC East, the Bills:

Fans also noticed how the franchises named after cats are found near the bottom of the list.

The Cincinnati Bengals came in last with a value of $4 billion, while the Jacksonville Jaguars came in slightly ahead at $4.04 billion:

Per Statista, the New England Patriots had a team valuation of $571 million in 2002, Brady's third season with the team. His final year with New England was in 2020, and the team was then valued at $4.4 billion that year.

On the field, the team hasn't had success on the field since Brady's departure as they made the playoffs once back in the 2020 season. That season also marked their lone winning season post-Brady.

Tom Brady and New England won a lot of games, 219 in the regular season and 30 in the playoffs. In all, the 262 wins since 2000 are the most by any NFL team in that stretch.

It is easy to see why fans weren't impressed with the current valuation of the team, given their past success.

Where do the Patriots rank among the top 5 most valuable NFL franchises in 2023?

Top 10 teams in terms of valuation. Credit: @sportico (Twitter)

Per Sportico, New England ranks fourth in total value this year, at $6.7 billion. The Dallas Cowboys are atop this list at $9.2 billion as the New York Giants come in second at $7.04 billion.

The Los Angeles Rams are placed third at $6.94 billion. Lastly, the San Francisco 49ers came in just behind New England at No. 5 with a valuation of $6.15 billion.

Out of the top five teams, only Dallas and San Francisco remained at their spot from last year. Los Angeles and the Patriots each moved down a spot while New York moved up a spot from 2022.