“Worried about the wrong skill position” - Packers showing interest in Jonathan Taylor trade has fans scrutinizing NFC North team

The Green Bay Packers emerged recently as a mystery team that evidently got deep in trade talks over Jonathan Taylor. The self-imposed deadline to trade the running back passed and the Packers did not land him, but it seems that they had real interest in making a deal.

The Packers don't really need a running back. The hypothetical trade may have included one of their current backs, as their running back room is fairly crowded at the time.

Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon form one of the NFL's best running back duos, so adding Taylor to it doesn't make a lot of sense. This is something NFL fans noticed and reacted to.

The Indianapolis Colts didn't make a move with Green Bay, or at least haven't yet, but most fans don't think that would be wise for the Pack.

The Colts could still deal Taylor as he remains unhappy with his current situation. The Packers could then still make this trade and bring the running back over, but most fans agree: that wouldn't make a lot of sense.

Will Jonathan Taylor be traded?

Even though he did not end up joining Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon in Green Bay, Jonathan Taylor can theoretically be traded. The Colts impsoed an August 29 deadline to find a partner, and that passed. He appears poised to remain a Colt, but that can easily change.

Jonathan Taylor can still be shopped

Even though they're not actively shopping, the league knows Taylor wants nothing to do with Indianapolis. They can still send offers over there. It would probably take a very good offer to get a deal done, but it can happen.

The deadline was totally self imposed, so they can always do whatever they want. As the season draws near and games start being played, running back needy teams, like the Miami Dolphins or Buffalo Bills, could get more desperate.

Knowing that Indianapolis doesn't want to deal their running back could make a team offer more than they otherwise would. All this is to say that the league's deadline hasn't passed, so Taylor could end up elsewhere before it's all said and done.

