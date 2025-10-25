"Worst possible thing for NFL": Mike Florio links inaccurate Lamar Jackson injury update to NBA gambling scandal while speculating worse outcome ahead

Latest update on Lamar Jackson and his availability for Sunday's game may land the NFL in hot water just days after the FBI uncovered a mafia-linked betting scandal that plagued the NBA. Jackson hasn’t played since Week 4 and has garnered the spotlight today for all the wrong reasons.Jackson was listed as a full participant in Friday’s practice after limited sessions throughout the week. This led many to believe he was ready to start Sunday’s game vs. the Bears, thus influencing bets. But today's update from ESPN's Adam Schefter ruled out Jackson, and his Friday practice designation was changed from “full” to “limited.”Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio called it the “worst possible thing for the NFL.” He linked the mishap to the timing of the NBA gambling scandal. Florio believes the league may face serious scrutiny over transparency and integrity issues.&quot;And here’s the real question. Who knew before today that Lamar wouldn’t be playing? The Ravens put Tyler Huntley at the podium this week, and Lamar didn’t speak to reporters. In hindsight, the breadcrumbs were there that Lamar, even if in uniform, possibly wouldn’t be starting,&quot; Florio wrote.Also, it's worth noting that Tyler Huntley handled media duties this week, while Jackson stayed silent. The fallout could worsen before it improves, as Florio hinted at potential internal investigations.Also read: Ravens WR Zay Flowers responds when asked about Lamar Jackson’s status ahead of Week 8 clash vs. BearsLamar Jackson absence will make Ravens' AFC North fight difficultThe Ravens’ comeback plan took a hit today because the team will be without Lamar Jackson in Week 8. The 2x MVP will miss Sunday’s game vs. the Bears as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury suffered in Week 4 vs. the Chiefs. Tyler Huntley will start for John Harbaugh's team.The setback comes after optimism grew that Jackson would return following the bye week. The Ravens' coach also provided a positive update earlier this week, initially listing Jackson as a full participant in practice, but later retracting the update.Currently 1-5, Ravens face steep odds in the AFC North as another loss would likely crush playoff hopes.Also read: &quot;We believe in Coop&quot;: Zay Flowers makes his feelings known on Lamar Jackson potentially missing Week 6 vs Rams