The New York Jets are rolling the dice on Justin Fields. On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Fields signed a two-year, $40 million deal ($30 million guaranteed) with the team.

Fields has had an up-and-down career since being drafted 11th overall in 2021. In three seasons with the Bears, he posted a 14-30 record while completing just 60.3% of his passes. Despite his struggles as a passer, his 1,143-yard rushing season in 2022 put him in elite company alongside Lamar Jackson and Michael Vick.

Chicago ultimately moved on, trading him to Pittsburgh before drafting Caleb Williams. In 2024, Fields had a solid six-game run with the Steelers (4-2 record, 66.3% completion rate) before being benched for Russell Wilson. Now, he gets a fresh start in New York, but not everyone is buying in.

Many fans believe the Jets' shaky offensive line and questionable coaching staff could spell disaster for Fields.

“Worst season of his career incoming,” one fan said.

Some fans are shocked at the price tag.

“Dang! Justin Fields is learning how the Jets spend money!”

“OK now let’s move back in the draft and get more picks,” one user commented.

“Jets continuing to lolJets. Derek Carr, Bryce Young, and Joe ‘Elite Dragon’ Flacco had better QBRs last year,” another fan stat dropped.

“Great move by the Jets. Justin will lead them to the playoffs!!,” a third noted.

Justin Fields' contract suggests the Jets see him as a potential long-term solution. But with New York's track record at quarterback, fans are understandably cautious. If Fields can build on his 65.8% completion rate from last year and stay healthy, he might prove his doubters wrong.

Steelers pivot to Aaron Rodgers after losing Justin Fields to Jets

The Steelers' QB carousel keeps spinning, and now, Aaron Rodgers is in the mix. With Justin Fields heading to the Jets and Russell Wilson unlikely to return, Pittsburgh is scrambling for a Plan B. Enter Rodgers, the 41-year-old veteran who suddenly finds himself on their radar.

The Steelers initially tried to bring back Fields on a team-friendly deal, but the Jets swooped in with a better offer. With Fields out of the picture, Pittsburgh has turned its attention to Rodgers, a move that wasn't in their original plans. They hesitated at first, but the reality of their QB situation forced their hand.

For Rodgers, this is a lifeline. His options are dwindling, and playing for a perennial playoff team is a far better outcome than another losing season in New York. If Pittsburgh pulls the trigger, the four-time MVP might just have one last shot at a deep playoff run.

