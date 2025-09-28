"Y’all wanna ban that too?": NFL fans react as Saquon Barkley fakes tush push to score a TD vs Bucs

Saquon Barkley produced one of Week 4’s standout highlights when he broke loose for a deceptive six-yard touchdown during Philadelphia’s clash with Tampa Bay on Sunday. Facing third-and-1 with 3:51 left in the third quarter, the Eagles lined up in their familiar quarterback-sneak look but instead handed off to Barkley. He sprinted left untouched into the end zone.Fan reactions on X flooded social media immediately after the touchdown.&quot;Y'all wanna ban that too?&quot; one fan said.ItsToriii🖖🏾 @TORISKYE_1LINK@MySportsUpdate y’all wanna ban that too?&quot;The fake tush push has been introduced, the rest of the league has been put on notice,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Ban it, ruining the integrity of the sport especially when it's against the rules for the defense to tush push back,&quot; a fan said.More fan reactions came in.&quot;Yeah take it out of the league ASAP,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Nice play faked everybody,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Buccaneers are the only team, who can stop the tush push that's why they faked it,&quot; a fan said.The misdirection capped a chaotic third quarter. Tampa Bay had clawed back with explosive plays. Baker Mayfield hit rookie Emeka Egbuka for a 77-yard touchdown and later connected with Bucky Irving on a 72-yard strike to trim a once-comfortable lead. Barkley’s score restored a cushion for Philadelphia, pushing the margin to 31-20 at the time as the teams headed into the fourth quarter. Instead of Jalen Hurts plunging behind his linemen as expected, Saquon Barkley’s sweep exploited Tampa Bay’s stacked defensive front.Eagles’ red-zone mastery on display with Saquon Barkley TDPhiladelphia’s short-yardage precision remains perfect inside the 20-yard line this season, according to CBS Sports. Saquon Barkley’s score capped a turnaround after a quiet first half. Jalen Hurts’ efficiency through the air has helped the Eagles weather Tampa Bay’s big-play surge.The quarterback went 15 of 16 for 130 yards and two touchdowns in the opening two quarters and added significant yardage on the ground.Tampa Bay, meanwhile, had built its defensive plan around stopping Philadelphia’s power formations and initially held Saquon Barkley to minimal gains.Baker Mayfield’s unit managed only 99 total yards before halftime but erupted for two long touchdowns in the third quarter to close the gap. Kicker Chase McLaughlin’s 65-yard field goal before the break, the second-longest in league history, stands as Tampa Bay’s other highlight.