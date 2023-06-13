Antonio Brown had a long and fruitful career with the Pittsburgh Steelers when he was at his peak, but the relationship was burn out during the final year and he left the team after missing the 2018 regular season finale, later playing for the Las Vegas Raiders, the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But Brown will definitely be remembered by his time in Pittsburgh - even though his lone Super Bowl ring came as he played with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. He was the most dominant wide receiver of last decade and his level was nothing short of elite.

But it doesn't look like the fans miss him that much. After the wide receiver posted a tweet reminiscing about his time with the Steelers, their fans were quick to point out that the bridge had been burned and that there was no way for him to come back:

KIINGBABY @notwittafingaz_ twitter.com/ab84/status/16… AB @AB84 🐝💀 https://t.co/PtkLCDsud3 Give it up my boy you burned that bridge… better be a Dory and keep swimming til you forget the idea Give it up my boy you burned that bridge… better be a Dory and keep swimming til you forget the idea 😭 twitter.com/ab84/status/16…

Austin Blymyer @blymyer123 @AB84 Grass isn’t always greener on the other side. AB and Bell learned that @AB84 Grass isn’t always greener on the other side. AB and Bell learned that

wadepaul03 @wadepaul03 @AB84 That version of AB is long gone sadly @AB84 That version of AB is long gone sadly

#HEREWEGO @wbowser05 @AB84 The good old days… those days are long gone @AB84 The good old days… those days are long gone

Why Antonio Brown left the NFL? Is he still a friend of Tom Brady?

Brady wouldn't want his name to be mentioned alongside the former receiver. The GOAT quarterback used to be friends with the now-rapper, playing together on two different teams and winning a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 season.

However, the receiver basically ended this friendship by acting crazy with the Buccaneers and then exposing some of his messages with the quarterback.

They joined forces in New England in 2019 and later for two years in Tampa Bay. Since his release, Brown has decided to go after Brady in social media posts, none stranger than a picture of him with Brazilian supermodel – and Tom's former wife – Gisele Bundchen as soon as she and the quarterback announced their divorce.

That's when the quarterback sent a direct message to his former friend about some of his actions:

“You are demonstrating very poor decisions and poor communication to so many people who have gone above and beyond to help you.”

They're not friends anymore, and while Brady rode into the sunset earning praise from the entire NFL world, Brown is just an afterthought of somebody who was excellent.

