“You can't just make a rule up” - Nick Sirianni claps back at teams proposing 'tush push' ban

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is not happy that NFL teams are reportedly looking to ban the "tush push." It has been the center of controversy for years as many fans believe it should be banned.

After the Eagles won the Super Bowl, the Green Bay Packers proposed the "tush push" to be disallowed, which will be voted on at the owners' meetings. The Packers said the play can cause injuries, while other franchises think it is bad for the game.

With the future of the controversial play in the air, Sirianni vented his frustration as he said the league wants it banned due to how successful Philadelphia runs it.

"Insulted because we work hard at that thing," Sirianni said on Monday, via 'Pardon My Take.' "It's automatic because of the work that's put in and because of the players that we have that are performing, it's not automatic like throughout the entire league, it's not okay, well Steph Curry shouldn't be allowed to shoot threes, only in the fourth quarter can Steph Curry shoot threes, like what are we talking about?

"You can't just make a rule up because it's benefiting one team and everywhere else it's not quite as good. We saw it in one of the championship games, one of the teams got stuffed on it and turned it over on downs yeah, and then game over.”

The potential rule change wouldn't ban quarterback sneaks, but teams could no longer shove a player from behind to get the first down.

NFL personnel wants to see Eagles "tush push" banned

The Philadelphia Eagles are the best in the "tush push" in the NFL and some executives are hoping the play won't be seen anymore next season.

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said that the injury rate on the play is a main concern. Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris is also in the camp of wanting the play banned.

“I’ve never been a fan," Morris said on Tuesday, via Sportsnet. "Never understood why it was allowed. I definitely will be one of the guys voting against it.”

Buffalo Bills' Sean McDermott is another NFL coach in favor of putting an end to it.

“The way that the techniques that are used with the play, to me, have been potentially contrary to the health and safety of the players,” McDermott said on Feb 24, via Sportsnet. “You have to go back through, in fairness, to the injury data on the play, but I just think the optics of it I’m not in love with.”

NFL owners could vote on the "tush push" getting banned when they meet in April in Florida

