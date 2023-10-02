Zach Wilson and the New York Jets have made a game out of their Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes led his squad to a 17-0 lead early in their Sunday Night Football showdown. However, the Jets got into the board after game officials awarded a safety after a Jawaan Taylor holding penalty.

That sequence got Wilson playing inspired football. Under the bright lights of MetLife Stadium, he started to perform like the quarterback the Jets envisioned him to be. His efforts allowed New York’s AFC team to get back into the game slowly.

Zach Wilson’s Sunday Night Football touchdown pass has football fans talking

The New York Jets were staring at a second-and-goal situation with over six minutes left in the second quarter. With the ball spotted on the one-yard line, Zach Wilson faked a handoff to Breece Hall, leading the Kansas City Chiefs defense to take the bait.

Instead, Wilson found tight end C.J. Uzomah, who was working on one-on-one coverage against Chiefs safety Justin Reid. Uzomah won the battle, leading to the Jets’ first touchdown of the night. More importantly, it trimmed Kansas City’s lead to six, 17-11.

That sequence had a football fan commenting:

“Zach is outplaying Mahomes LMAOO”

Another Twitter user said:

"Actually an amazing throw"

Here are other comments regarding Zach Wilson’s level of play against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs during their Week 4 Sunday Night Football encounter.

Through the first half, Wilson has 18 completions out of 26 attempts for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Conversely, Mahomes has already thrown two interceptions in the first half, keeping the Jets in the game. A Harrison Butker field goal extended the Chiefs’ lead to eight, 20-12.

Can Zach Wilson be a worthy replacement for Aaron Rodgers?

The plan was to have Wilson learning from the sidelines as Aaron Rodgers takes control of the Jets offense. Unfortunately, that plan wasn’t meant to be after the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in their Week 1 game.

Therefore, Zach Wilson had to take over, allowing him to prove he’s not the error-laden quarterback Jets fans have known him for. Unfortunately, he’s struggling through the first three games, throwing just two touchdowns against four interceptions.

However, Wilson and the Jets have a lot of football left to turn things around this season. He has talented players around him, like Hall, Garrett Wilson, and Dalvin Cook, who can help move the chains. Making those weapons work will keep them competing in every game.