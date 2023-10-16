It looked like Zach Wilson would have a long night in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. The New York Jets quarterback will face a vaunted defense that has helped keep the Philadelphia Eagles undefeated through five games.

But in a shocking twist, the Jets dented the Eagles’ unblemished record with a 20-14 victory. Wilson also looked like the steadier quarterback between him and Jalen Hurts. This massive victory is worthy of a celebration, and football fans ridiculed how Wilson would do his partying.

Football fans warn moms everywhere after a victory by Zach Wilson’s Jets

For proper context, Zach Wilson’s former girlfriend, Abbey Gile, accused the quarterback of allegedly sleeping with her mom’s best friends. Despite the accusation, the alleged best friend of Gile’s mother was never identified. Wilson and Gile started as high school sweethearts before breaking up.

That’s the background one football fan referenced with this comment:

“Moms everywhere better look out tonight.”

Another Twitter user posted:

“Is that his mom’s friend's bathroom?”

Here are other comments after Zach Wilson and the New York Jets’ surprising Week 6 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

These comments were left on a Barstool Sports tweet that mentioned Zach Wilson as one of the last four quarterbacks to beat Jalen Hurts. The other three are Tom Brady, Taylor Heinicke, and Patrick Mahomes.

However, Wilson helped defeat the Eagles not because he threw for 300 yards or multiple touchdowns. Instead, he did not turn the ball over, finishing with 19 completions for 186 yards and zero interceptions.

Conversely, Jalen Hurts had more completions (28) and passing yards (280) than Wilson. However, his three interceptions proved costly. The interception he threw to Jets safety Tony Adams with less than two minutes left in the game led to a Breece Hall touchdown run. The Eagles had one more drive after that score but turned the ball over on downs.

Wilson’s Week 6 stats improved his 2023 numbers to 110 completions for 1,097 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions. Meanwhile, he has had a romantic relationship with Nicollette Dellanno since last year.

Jets found a way to win by allowing Zach Wilson to do less

Frankly, Wilson isn’t even the MVP in this monumental victory. He kept the ball moving well enough to make the win possible. But while he and the Jets offense were off the field, their defense flustered Hurts.

Two sacks and four quarterback hits might not be eye-popping. But the Jets defensive unit kept Hurts guessing all game, leading to confusing coverages and easy picks. Aside from Adams, Bryce Hall and Quinnen Williams also registered interceptions. They also limited the Eagles to only 80 rushing yards.

More importantly, Zach Wilson and the Jets are 3-3 heading into their bye. Those who have written them off after Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending Achilles injury are paying attention again.