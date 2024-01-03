The New York Jets will face the New England Patriots this Sunday without starting quarterback Zach Wilson.

Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday that Wilson has not cleared concussion protocol and won't be available for the Jets' final regular season matchup.

Wilson suffered a concussion during the second quarter of Week 15's outing against the Miami Dolphins. He never returned to the contest and would eventually miss the next two games against the Washington Commanders and the Cleveland Browns.

With Wilson being in concussion protocol for a while, some fans are speculating whether or not the Jets are using that as an excuse to bench him.

NFL fans react to Zach Wilson not clearing concussion protocol and being active for the Jets' season finale this Sunday

Following the news of Zach Wilson being inactive for the Jets' season finale against the New England Patriots, fans believe the Jets could be benching him because they think he has quit on the team.

Here's how fans on social media reacted:

Will Zach Wilson's time as a New York Jet end after this season?

Zach Wilson was New York's first-round draft pick when they selected him third overall in the 2021 NFL draft. Coming out of BYU, Wilson had high expectations after being chosen by the Jets.

He struggled in his rookie season, going 3-10 as the Jets' starter, posting 2,334 passing yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Wilson was expected to make a leap in his second season in the league but didn't. Although he was 5-4 as the starter, his production didn't improve. He went from 6.1 passing yards per attempt up to 7.0 and only increased his passer rating by a few points.

This season, Wilson went 4-7 in the 11 games played. He completed a career-high 60.1 percent of passes, eight touchdowns, seven interceptions and 2,271 yards.

In his three seasons in the NFL, Wilson has a 12-21 record, completing 57 percent of passes, throwing 23 touchdowns to 25 interceptions and has a passer rating of 73.2.

Wilson is set to be a free agent after the 2024 season, and if he isn't off of the Jets team by then, he will likely be on the roster for his last season.

Do you think the Jets will get rid of Zach Wilson this offseason?