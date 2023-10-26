Zay Jones injury update: Latest on Jaguars WR for Week 8 fantasy football

The Jacksonville Jaguars face the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road this Sunday and they could be without one of their best wideouts in Zay Jones.

As the Jaguars look to improve to 6-2, they face a gritty 4-2 Pittsburgh team who is looking to improve to 5-2 coming off of their bye week.

Jones hasn't played since Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills and may be out for another week. Jones has eight receptions on 18 total targets for 78 yards and two touchdowns in three games this season, averaging 9.8 yards per catch.

Last year in his first season with Jacksonville, Jones recorded 82 receptions for 823 yards and five touchdowns.

Zay Jones Injury Update

Zay Jones during Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones missed practice earlier this week. Head coach Doug Pederson spoke to the media yesterday and said that he expects Zay Jones, Walker Little, and Tyson Campbell to be back on the practice field today.

“I anticipate them doing something today in practice and we’ll go with that."

However, Jones didn't make his return to the practice field today as multiple Jaguars' reporters broke the news. This isn't a good sign as the Jaguars are three days away from their game vs. Pittsburgh.

What happened to Zay Jones?

Zay Jones during Jacksonville Jaguars v Los Angeles Chargers

Zay Jones suffered a knee sprain in the Jaguars' Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. As a result, he missed their Week 3 and Week 4 games.

Jones returned in Week 5, as the Jaguars faced off against the Buffalo Bills in London. He recorded three receptions for 23 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown.

However, Jones injured his knee and left the game, never returning, and has been sidelined since.

When will Zay Jones return?

Zay Jones during AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Chargers v Jacksonville Jaguars

With Zay Jones missing practice today, it seems like he's trending towards not returning to the field this week vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It's odd that head coach Doug Pederson said that he would practice today and he didn't.

Given his lack of practice this week and the Jaguars' next game against the Steelers, it's unlikely he'll play. The Jaguars have yet to rule him out, but it wouldn't be surprising if he was. If Jones does not suit up this week, he might return in Week 9.