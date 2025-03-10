"Zero chance of that happening" - NFL fans troll Deion Sanders' son Shilo as Coach Prime challenges him to run 4.4 40-yard dash

The 2025 NFL draft is going to be exciting and there are a lot of players looking to their pro days to be successful and climb the draft board. One person hoping to have a great pro day is Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders, as he did not get invited to participate in the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

Coach Prime, as captured in a video by Deion Sanders Jr. challenged his son to clock a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash during his pro-day, promising a new car if he succeeded.

Fans took to social media to discredit Shilo's ability to run that fast for his pro day.

"Shilo ain't even running a 4.6. Kids slow as f**k." One person wrote under the video

"Shiloh like 26 he not running no 4.4 lol he wasn't even that fast in game. No less than 4.5." Another person posted

The comment section continued to discuss how they do not believe in Shilo Sanders running that fast.

"I Shilo faster than Horn? Doubt Prime buying any cars. My guess Shilo 4.6." Someone else wrote to social media

"The good news for Deion is that there is zero chance Shilo runs anything even close to a 4.4." Someone else commented on the video

Shilo Sanders finished the 2024 college football season with 67 total tackles (45 solo, 22 assisted) with one sack, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and two pass deflections.

What teams are going to be interested in Shilo Sanders?

The 2025 NFL draft is going to be full of teams seeking late-round gems to bolster their roster. While family ties to Deoin Sanders and playing in the secondary offer an advantage, safety is not a high concern for many teams at this time.

One team that could be looking specifically at the safety position in the later rounds of the draft is the Indianapolis Colts. If Shilo Sanders is willing to play special teams, expect to hear his name be called and potentially contribute as a rotational player while gaining experience on special teams.

