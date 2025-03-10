  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Zero chance of that happening" - NFL fans troll Deion Sanders' son Shilo as Coach Prime challenges him to run 4.4 40-yard dash

"Zero chance of that happening" - NFL fans troll Deion Sanders' son Shilo as Coach Prime challenges him to run 4.4 40-yard dash

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 10, 2025 07:37 GMT
NCAA Football: Colorado at Arizona - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Colorado at Arizona - Source: Imagn

The 2025 NFL draft is going to be exciting and there are a lot of players looking to their pro days to be successful and climb the draft board. One person hoping to have a great pro day is Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders, as he did not get invited to participate in the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

Ad

Coach Prime, as captured in a video by Deion Sanders Jr. challenged his son to clock a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash during his pro-day, promising a new car if he succeeded.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans took to social media to discredit Shilo's ability to run that fast for his pro day.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Shilo ain't even running a 4.6. Kids slow as f**k." One person wrote under the video
Ad
"Shiloh like 26 he not running no 4.4 lol he wasn't even that fast in game. No less than 4.5." Another person posted

The comment section continued to discuss how they do not believe in Shilo Sanders running that fast.

"I Shilo faster than Horn? Doubt Prime buying any cars. My guess Shilo 4.6." Someone else wrote to social media
Ad
"The good news for Deion is that there is zero chance Shilo runs anything even close to a 4.4." Someone else commented on the video

Shilo Sanders finished the 2024 college football season with 67 total tackles (45 solo, 22 assisted) with one sack, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and two pass deflections.

What teams are going to be interested in Shilo Sanders?

The 2025 NFL draft is going to be full of teams seeking late-round gems to bolster their roster. While family ties to Deoin Sanders and playing in the secondary offer an advantage, safety is not a high concern for many teams at this time.

One team that could be looking specifically at the safety position in the later rounds of the draft is the Indianapolis Colts. If Shilo Sanders is willing to play special teams, expect to hear his name be called and potentially contribute as a rotational player while gaining experience on special teams.

NFL Rumors: Jets “lurking” on Justin Fields as Steelers continue to make push for QB’s return

Quick Links

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी