NFL DFS Lineup: TNF Week 12 Seahawks-49ers top picks for DraftKings & FanDuel ft. Christian McCaffrey

Setting a DFS lineup should be fun as the Seattle Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers on Thanksgiving night. Seattle (6 - 4) is coming off a Week 11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams by a 17-16 score.

San Francisco (7 - 3) won their second consecutive game over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home in Week 11.

The top two teams in the NFC West have plenty of talent to go around as the salary is key. Let's look at players who can help make a favorable DFS lineup on DraftKings and FanDuel for this game.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Thursday, Nov. 23

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy

Quarterbacks

Brock Purdy (49ers) - DraftKings: $6,100; FanDuel: $7,700

The 49ers' passing game has looked strong thanks to Brock Purdy and his four straight games with 250+ yards. He also has back-to-back games with three touchdowns, which gives confidence to start him in a DFS lineup. Purdy is on a roll and should continue in Week 12.

Geno Smith (Seahawks) - DraftKings: $5,800; FanDuel: $6,600

The quarterback was listed as questionable ahead of the Week 13 Thanksgiving night game with an elbow injury. All signs point to Geno Smith starting under center on a short week versus a great 49ers defense.

He has three touchdowns over his last two starts, including one against the Rams last week. Having a veteran quarterback like Smith in a DFS lineup is risky given his injury but it might yield some positive results.

Running backs

Christian McCaffrey (49ers) - DraftKings: $8,700; FanDuel: $9,800

The All-Pro running back is a definite must-start in any lineup, regardless of whether it is DraftKings or FanDuel. Christian McCaffrey has at least 50 yards rushing and five targets in the passing in three straight games. Seattle allows the eighth-most fantasy points to running back, which is another reason to fit him into the lineup.

Zach Charbonnet (Seahawks) - DraftKings: $5,300; FanDuel: $5,800

The Seahawks' second-round pick in this year's NFL Draft will see significant action as Kenneth Walker III is out with an oblique injury. Seattle could lean on Zach Charbonnet and the ground game with Smith's injury.

However, San Francisco has allowed a total of five touchdowns. He remains the better option at running back for the Seahawks.

Wide Receivers

Brandon Aiyuk (49ers) - DraftKings: $7,000; FanDuel: $7,800

A case could be made that Deebo Samuel could be listed here and should be in a DFS lineup with Brandon Aiyuk as well. Aiyuk has 100+ receiving yards in two of his last games. The Seahawks have allowed an average of 21.8 fantasy points to receivers. Aiyuk and Samuel might be an unstoppable combo on the road this week.

DK Metcalf (Seahawks) - DraftKings: $6,500; FanDuel: $7,000

The production of DK Metcalf hinges on whether Smith's elbow is close to 100 percent. He has been targeted 21 times with 12 receptions over the team's last two games. A concern to starting him in DFS is just one touchdown over his last four games as finding the endzone.

Tight Ends

George Kittle (49ers) - DraftKings: $5,800; FanDuel: $7,200

The better option at the tight end position is George Kittle and should start in that slot in the lineup. He has four straight games with at least 70 receiving yards and two games with over 100 yards on that stretch. Simply put, the best shot at succeeding is for him in that lineup in Week 12.

Noah Fant (Seahawks) - DraftKings: $2,700; FanDuel: $4,700

The tight-end situation in terms of setting a lineup will determine how well the salary is managed. Fant is the starting tight end for Seattle but Colby Parkinson could see some looks due to his lower value. Either one is a candidate for that flex position.